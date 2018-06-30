next generation

How This Royal is Letting the World Taste a Pinch of Indian Hospitality

'Hospitality is an extension of the Indian culture, which requires a little bit of professional touch'
Image credit: Facebook
For Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, the scion of the 1,500-year-old House of Mewar, in Udaipur, cooking and brewing coffee and tea came naturally. This passion further led him to go to Australia, where he graduated from Blue Mountains International Hotel Management School and along with that worked with several reputed restaurants, cafés and hotels to further polish his skills.

Soon after completing his education, he joined his family business – HRH Group of Hotels. He believes hospitality is an extension of the Indian culture, which requires a little bit of professional touch.

Discussing the move, he shares, “When I joined, I didn’t want to change the structure. My idea was not to prove but to improve. Every phase requires a constant improvisation, be it for a human being, companies or even hotels. So, I wanted to contribute to the improvisation process and grow at my best abilities.”

For Lakshyaraj, there is no success formula which he can just cut, copy and paste. 

However, having said that, he believes one should work on their situational awareness capabilities.

Hence, instead of pointing out the flaws, he suggests that next generation entrepreneurs should marry the strengths with new-age thinking to raise the bar.

“The biggest strength in any business is its people. Help them pull up their socks, give them a taste of professionalism and take it further from there,” he says, and adds, “Growth comes from within, from simple chores like improving the service quality. The satisfaction comes when things get done right.”

Talking about what he learnt from his father - Arvind Singh Mewar, Lakshyaraj says, the importance of discipline and keeping commitments. He shares, “I picked these qualities from him on various occasions.”

(This article was first published in the June issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

