Sabre Partners Invests in Smarter Food Delivery for Indian Corporates

July 9, 2018

In a new trend that signifies making B2B solutions smarter, and about investors’ smartness quotient, Hungerbox which is a B2B technology startup developing solutions for food delivery to the corporate sector in India has succeeded in grabbing the attention of Sabre Partners and more in raising a Series A worth USD 4.5 Million. This development assumes significance considering the fact that food delivery has been picking up steam with an increased number of smart solutions coming to the fore.

Also, with Swiggy having recently turned Unicorn, the potential that the food deliveries sector holds for corporates in India is enormous, and with Sabre Partners (and others) having made their latest Series A investment in Hungerbox, the B2B sector could potentially expect smarter food delivery solutions which could even be driven by next-gen disruptive technology to come to the fore.

Investors participating for smarter food delivery

Along with Sabre Partners, investors viz Kris Gopalkrishnan, LionRock Capital, and Neoplux participated in the latest Series A round; to mentor Hungerbox. The overall equity raised here amounts to USD 4.5 Million.

With this round of funding, Hungerbox could foray into more markets across India. Also, the B2B sector could witness more technology-driven food ordering and delivery come to the fore.

New solutions coming to the fore

With mitigation of actual issues being the criteria, food delivery for B2B is a pain-point worth solving considering the fact that quick food is now the focus of corporates; and also with cut-throat competition in the sector, the need for reliable and technology-backed solutions is clearly visible.

Also, the existing issues could be solved automatically when technology harness takes place effectively.

“Machine Learning has the potential to help create a utopian world,” states Yogish Bhatt who is Vice-President at Bengaluru-based Manipal Prolearn which is a unit of Manipal Global Services. Here, the focus is on developing data-driven models and employing these to mitigate plaguing issues.

This is substantiated when we consider the fact that data scientists today have been working at the heart of societal issues. which are undoubtedly in a definite need for disruption.

Hence, the latest investment by Sabre Partners and others in Hungerbox makes sense considering the scope for innovation and ability to make food accessible quickly to corporates whilst taking care of quality.

With the enormous amount of data at their disposal, data science entrepreneurs could also leverage ML in predicting food ordering patterns and learn ordering behaviour amongst corporates so as to create dynamic menus for a relatively quick dispatch. Hence, it remains to be seen if predictive learning in food delivery would take-off dynamically or not.