Food Delivery

Drones

Pizza by Drone: Unmanned Air Delivery Set to Take Off in New Zealand

With clear skies and small population of 4.4 million, New Zealand last year became one of the world's first countries to clear commercial drone deliveries.
Reuters | 3 min read
Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart Has Now Entered the Meal-Delivery Space

The partnership, called Martha & Marley Spoon, puts the icon directly in competition with startups Blue Apron, Plated, Munchery and others.
Courtney Reagan | 3 min read
Failure

What Failure Taught the Founders of One Subscription Startup

Every flop is worthwhile. Here, how a dead-end subscription startup shaped its founders.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Wal-Mart

Wal-Mart to Test Grocery Delivery With Uber, Lyft

The world's largest retailer said it would begin test deliveries within the next two weeks in Denver and Phoenix.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon

Amazon Sets the Table for Its Own Meal Kit Delivery Service

The company is hoping to elbow out upstarts such as Blue Apron.
Leena Rao | 2 min read
Food Delivery

While Competitors Close or Contract, Meal-Delivery Service Freshly Expands Reach to 28 States

Freshly sets itself apart with chef-designed, pre-made healthy meals and no extra fees.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Uber

Uber Launches Standalone Meal Delivery App

UberEATS uses Uber drivers to deliver food, putting the company in competition with DoorDash and other meal delivery service.
Reuters | 1 min read
Litigation

Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?

Here are the ins and outs of the legal battle involving fast-food burger giant In-N-Out and DoorDash, a food-delivery startup.
Vic Lin | 3 min read
Food Delivery

Is the U.S. Still Hungry for Meal Delivery Services?

Meal kits have taken off in a big way. But are there too many cooks in the kitchen?
Corie Brown | 4 min read
Trends 2016

From Cord-Cutting to Cuba: The Biggest Trends of 2016

A look at what's hot, what's happening and what's to come.
Carolyn Horwitz | 3 min read
