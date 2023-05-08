ONDC Emerges As a Strong Competitor For Online Food Delivery Majors

Both business and customer dynamics of ONDC are reportedly competing effectively with Swiggy and Zomato in the context of online food delivery business

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is reportedly emerging as a strong competitor for the online food delivery majors Swiggy and Zomato as recent rise to fame has been due to the platform reportedly surpassing 10,000 daily order(s) mark. Interestingly, several users who used ONDC also took screenshots, comparing the prices with Swiggy and Zomato, which turned out to be cheaper in several reported cases.

ONDC is a government-developed platform which promotes open e-commerce through buyer and seller networks. This platform allows sellers across sectors, including restaurants to sell their items directly to customers and the sellers need not list on a third-party app. Powered by the Government of India, ONDC is also an initiative that allows restaurants to sell their goods and services (food in this case) directly to consumers. However, the restaurants are just one aspect of it. As per PIB, it is an initiative aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of exchange of goods and services (even restaurants) over digital or electronic networks.

This food tech platform was launched in September 2022 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Both business and customer dynamics of ONDC are reportedly competing effectively with Swiggy and Zomato in the context of online food delivery business. As reported by users, for ordering food online, ONDC is proving to be cheaper when compared with Swiggy and Zomato.

Currently, ONDC has more than 29,000 sellers that are selling over 36 lakh products, according to the official website.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Ecommerce News and Trends Government Food Delivery Zomato swiggy ONDC

