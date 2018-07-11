With Recent Funding, Doctor Anywhere Aims to Broaden Its Network in Singapore

July 11, 2018 3 min read

The healthcare industry is booming and so is the number of startups. Probably that’s why it is considered as one of the top industries to caught investors’ fancy. Singapore-based telehealth startup is shouting a similar story. The startup recently raised USD 5.6 million in a Series A funding round led by Kamet Capital Partners, alongside other investors.

Taking Healthcare to Greater Heights:

The funding round gives Doctor Anywhere a solid financial edge to continue developing its products and services that will boost healthcare accessibility in Singapore. The recent funds will be channeled towards growing the team base, exploring new business verticals and developing more healthcare solutions from this year onwards.

“We are grateful for the support from our diversified strategic investors base which will no doubt broaden our network and development opportunities,” said Lim Wai Mun, Founder, Doctor Anywhere.

Mun believes together with a strong team and sensible go-to-market strategy, Doctor Anywhere is well-positioned to succeed in this relatively new but burgeoning industry.

Shaping the Future of Health :

Every nation has its set of challenges when it comes to providing quality healthcare. To bridge the gap between patients and doctors, many startups are transforming the image of healthcare services.

Founded in 2015, Doctor Anywhere was established to provide healthcare providers with more options for care delivery, improving their access and reach to patients. The company’s current products offer care-seekers quick and easy access to healthcare providers through video consultations on the mobile phone. These services are currently available for the public’s use through the Doctor Anywhere app.

Led by a team from diverse backgrounds, the startup has launched three business verticals to-date - General Practitioner, Lactation, and Medical Aesthetics consultations. Since the launch of Doctor Anywhere’s first service in October 2017, the team has more than doubled its size to support growing business operations.

Talking about the investment, Kerry Goh, Chief Executive Officer of Kamet Capital Partners shared, "Since its inception in 2015, Doctor Anywhere has proven itself to be the leading telehealth innovator in Singapore. With a sustainable business model, strong leadership and a versatile team, Doctor Anywhere plays a key role in helping to shape the future of this rapidly evolving industry.”

Goh believes there is huge potential for the company to enhance the efficiency of the current healthcare industry, and bring a plethora of benefits to both healthcare professionals and patients.