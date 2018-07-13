How Creative Entrepreneurs Are Designing a Great Future

July 13, 2018 2 min read

Design thinking does not simply define a business process anymore, it has evolved as the process of doing business. In fact, it is the ubiquitous neo-norm. Right from the boardrooms to the classrooms, today, design is inextricable toinnovation. Hence, 21st century is witnessing the foundation of most iconic products, springing up and taking shape, becoming the next big thing. Our design issue looks into the creatively-led business ideas, organizations and their entrepreneurs who have put design at the heart of their business. These ideas may at times be borrowed and may often not address any earth-shattering issues. However, they add the necessary value to life, which fulfills aspirationsof people living their lives a notch above. Whether it is food, fast moving consumer goods, apparel and accessories, or entertainment; design has become the cheerleader of success. Uplifting the ‘Creative Inc’, our third annual edition of creative entrepreneurs prioritizes the emotional and imaginative side of being human.In our quest to dig deep into government policies, we scrutinize the data privatization and the Startup India initiative, to measure government’s progress and how the businesses are reacting to it. Like for the data privacy story, insteadof criticizing its effort, we tried to find the glitches which could be fixed. Though such policies bring much promise to businesses but make operations difficult, creating security threats. The much talked about Startup India movement hasn’t made the desired impact but we can’t call it a failure yet. Israel took more than a decade of intense government effort before it became a start-up nation. We are yet to see how far it will take us.Starting off the fourth year, I would like to add that creating content for Entrepreneur has not been the easiest task. There have been hurdles, constructive criticisms and petty mistakes. But, it was the love of the readers, which inspired us to do better every time. I hope you have enjoyed this association for the last three years, as much as we have.