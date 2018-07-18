Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 2 Ep. 12: 'That Is the Best Pitch I've Seen'

In the season finale, the investors have never been so impressed.

July 18, 2018 2 min read

In the season two finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, our panel of high-profile investors debate whether the ideas contestants pitch are things of the past, or the products of the future.

Each week, a new set of entrepreneurs enter the Entrepreneur Elevator and have 60 seconds to give the run-down on their idea, then ask the investors for money in exchange for a percentage of their company. Once the elevator reaches the top floor, the investors make an on-the-spot decision to either open the doors and potentially make a deal, or send the contestant back down to the lobby.

This week, one investor tells a contestant, “You’re coming in like a wrecking ball!” (Spoiler alert -- it is not Miley Cyrus.) Nonetheless, his enthusiastic pitch for a pair of innovative gloves grabs the investors’ attention. Another entrepreneur presents a spirited, and tasty, product that the judges eat up (literally). Guest judge Cameron Colvin, former Oregon Ducks and San Francisco 49ers player -- and self-proclaimed party-thrower -- is sure his clients in Las Vegas will love it. However, another investor is quick to point out that a similar product already exists. Is the market big enough for the two?

Which products will the judges deem relics of another era, and which pitch will one seasoned investor label "the best" they've ever seen? To find out, watch the season two finale of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch above, or on Facebook or YouTube. If you think you've spotted the next billion-dollar idea and want in, support the entrepreneur behind it via crowdfunding on the Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch landing page.