7 Reasons Experts Say It's Not Too Late to Invest in Cryptocurrency

Despite industry volatility, insiders say smart investors should embrace crypto.

July 17, 2018 3 min read

While it hasn't bounced back to its $20,000 value from a year ago, Bitcoin saw a jump of 4 percent to $6,623 based on the news that asset-management BlackRock has set up a working group to look into cryptocurrencies and blockchain, according to CNBC.

Several other massive investment institutions have made similar moves to BlackRock, leading many experts to believe that investor confidence -- and crypto value -- will rise. Here are some industry insiders who say you should be investing in crypto and why.

1. Regulation is coming and that’s a good thing.

"The SEC’s announcement that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are not securities is a welcome development and will allow for additional mainstream investment. Individuals and businesses can now purchase cryptocurrencies knowing that they are not purchasing a security." -- Kevin Barry, Founder and CEO of Myntum

2. Cryptocurrency is open 24/7.

"Banks and Wall Street are open Monday through Friday until 4:00 PM, whereas cryptocurrency exchanges never close. The 24/7 ability to access and trade digital currency is an important and often understated long-term benefit in the space." -- Patrick Gray, CEO of HashChain Technology

3. Traditional investments are getting riskier.

"With continued U.S. interest rates tightening, it is sure to put downward pressure on gold and traditional safe-haven assets. Crypto could be the one non-traditional investment that performs well in 2018/2019." -- Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful

4. The potential for growth is massive.

"Cryptocurrency adoption is currently 0.2 percent and has been doubling by 100 percent a year. At this rate, the potential and opportunity over the next ten years is vast. Despite some downturns, that kind of growth potential and growth rate shouldn't be overlooked." -- Patrick Gray, CEO of HashChain Technology

5. Diversify yourself.

"Cryptocurrency helps to diversify asset classes, which has been influential for countries that have suffered from hyperinflation such as Venezuela and Zimbabwe." -- Dean Anastos, CEO of BlockChain Developers

6. It’s a bear market.

"Cryptocurrency is this year's bear market, offering investors an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency at only a fraction from where it was trading at the end of last year. Currently, Bitcoin is 70 percent off of its highs. Historically, Bitcoin has seen drops over 80 percent and came back seven times to achieve all-time highs. There is a good chance that this will occur again." -- Dean Anastos, CEO of BlockChain Developers

7. There's been tremendous institutional buy-in.

"Major corporations and financial institutions have been investing heavily in cryptocurrencies. These are significant steps taken by some of the most influential companies in the world and a testament to how favorable general public opinion is getting." -- Patrick Gray, CEO of HashChain Technology