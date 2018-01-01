Bitcoin

Bad News Day for Bitcoin: It's Destroying the World and Bank Accounts
Bad News Day for Bitcoin: It's Destroying the World and Bank Accounts

You won't believe how much energy it takes to get just $1's worth.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
60-Second Video: Amazon Can't Choose Just One
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Amazon Can't Choose Just One

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Protest Planned at Google

Stay in the know.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments
3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments

Digital currency isn't just a new way to pay; it's a new way to play the game of business.
Rashan Dixon | 3 min read
ICOs vs. STOs: How to Know Which One Is Right for Your Business
ICOs vs. STOs: How to Know Which One Is Right for Your Business

Security token offerings help you to avoid the potential fraud of an ICO, and let you utilize a crowdfunding platform to raise cryptocurrency.
Sarah Austin | 8 min read
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?

While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
David Niki | 5 min read
Bitcoin: The Swindle of the Century
Bitcoin: The Swindle of the Century

The tech world has been taken for a ride, but that doesn't mean there's nothing to gain from the crypto craze.
Richard Van Staten | 6 min read
4 Ways to Leverage the Fast Growth of Cryptocurrencies for Success
4 Ways to Leverage the Fast Growth of Cryptocurrencies for Success

Had you bought a single Bitcoin in 2011 for $100, it would be worth $6,166 today. Sorry you didn't jump in?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
5 Points to Consider When Choosing an Ecommerce System for Your Business
5 Points to Consider When Choosing an Ecommerce System for Your Business

With cryptocurrency gaining prominence, have you considered accepting Bitcoin and its ilk?
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
One of the Biggest Issues Facing Blockchain Is Its Lack of Ability to Scale
One of the Biggest Issues Facing Blockchain Is Its Lack of Ability to Scale

Here's what you need to know about the problems facing the technology backing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Andrew Medal | 5 min read
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that can be exchanged directly from peer to peer created by an unknown person who went by the alias “Satoshi Nakamoto” who published the bitcoin payment system in 2009. Some of the advantages of using bitcoin is that purchases can be made without any middle men or transaction fees and can be made anonymously.
 
