Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every once in a while, the seemingly uncalculated gambles of your not-so-sane cousin pan out in their favor. That degenerate, underground internet chatter they volunteered at the Thanksgiving dinner table over the past couple of years seems to be no longer "underground" or "chatter." Bitcoin is approaching 150% YTD returns, the asset's largest political voices profess Bitcoin's importance in our future, and the catastrophe that was FTX is a distant memory in the fast-paced news cycle of the internet.

With understandable FOMO and confusion, I'm sure you're wondering if this is another case of "just my luck" or if you should reshape your entire understanding of money. With the job market stable yet uninspiring, you're not sure if Corporate America ever goes back to what it once was, and rollercoaster inflation has divided America's wealth and spirit – aka life kind of sucks right now. You can't afford [all puns intended] to miss out on 'easy money'. Unironically, I'm here to break it to you that this is a good news, bad news situation.

It's clear that things have changed, and there's no going back — your chances of ever buying BTC for under $60,000 appear to be very slim. But the good news is that although you might be "late" by your cousin's standards, you're still early in the grand scheme of things.

Related: Crypto in 2025: From Ease of Regulations to dApps for Real-world Problems

Why not owning Bitcoin is making you poor

Times have changed, and money isn't what it used to be. Bitcoin has not only reached but surpassed $100,000, and we are living in a new world. College isn't what it used to be and the supposed job that awaits you after completion no longer exists. The last 20 years have seen Americans progressively accept a lower quality of life in exchange for unrealistic upfront investment – both non-financial and financial. Wage growth has stagnated over the last decade while the cost of both living and education seemingly appear in competition with each other for the title of "greatest nuisance" to today's common man.

The timelines of Americans under 35 are saturated with anecdotes and horror stories about the plight of raising a young family in today's world. What started as comedic remarks and edgy humor became utter despair and hopelessness. The sharp, explosive views of small cohorts of Americans, measured against the general population's apathy about the future and political state of affairs, show how little of that early-2000s childhood pride remains in our hearts.

It's the outcome Satoshi predicted. Unlike those before him, he saw through the U.S. Dollar's weakness and, what's more, created Bitcoin in anticipation of the burning building we're all eager to escape. Bitcoin represents the hope that our governments promised us but could never practically receive.

Wealth is more than money

If you were given all the free time and access in the world, would you still pursue money? While it's not the case that everyone hates what they do for a living, a substantial amount of Gen Z seem apathetic about joining the Corporate America dumpster fire.

Growing up, we were taught that success would mean freedom, time, and good money, offering a better life for you and your loved ones. The American Dream was to find your life partner, start a family, pursue a career, and retire with your earned fortune. Somewhere down the line, the money stopped "money-ing," and in what feels like a few generations, money became a requirement to combat today's problems versus the investment in tomorrow's future it was designed to be.

As the world indulges in frivolous spending, countless individuals are fighting for survival. Inflation is a cruel tax, and the economic policies of the powerful have stripped the middle class of their hard-earned gains. The rich, however, grow richer still.

Related: What Tax Strategies to Use for Bitcoin & Crypto Trading

Bitcoin is the currency of the digital age. It represents universal value and the complete freedom to access said value without dependency on any centralized authority or government. Sure, maybe Bitcoin's not a great store of value in the short-term, but over the time horizons that ultimately matter, it's by far the best. To be frank, it's the average Joe's best chance to build wealth and ultimately buy freedom in his lifetime.

It's hard to see it now, but we're witnessing a modern-day California gold rush unfolding before our eyes. Right now, you have a chance to have your future self look back and be proud that you paid close attention to the world forming around you or potentially miss out on one of our generation's greatest historic events. Either way, Bitcoin's price, relative to the U.S. Dollar, will continue forever. Bitcoin's mission of hope for the individual is forever.