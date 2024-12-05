Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

'Congratulations Bitcoiners!': Bitcoin Just Hit a Major Milestone. Here's Why It Is Skyrocketing. Bitcoin reached the $100,000 mark Wednesday evening.

By Erin Davis

Entrepreneur+ CM_Text_Desktop_Week

Our biggest sale — Get unlimited access to Entrepreneur.com at an unbeatable price. Use code SAVE50 at checkout.*

 Claim Offer

*Offer only available to new subscribers

Bitcoin hit $103,000 Thursday morning after reaching the coveted $100,000 level Wednesday night.

On Truth Social, Trump posted about the milestone offering congratulations and taking credit for the rally, writing, "You're welcome!"

Why Is Bitcoin Surging?

Since Donald Trump won the 2024 election, Bitcoin has grown by 40%, and experts are enthusiastic that the President-elect's policies will be a boon for cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin hit the $100,000 mark after Trump named the "crypto-friendly" CEO and Founder of Patomak Global Partners Paul Atkins to lead the SEC, per the WSJ.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote that Atkins, a former SEC commissioner, is a "proven leader for common sense regulations."

"He also recognizes that digital assets & other innovations are crucial to Making America Greater than Ever Before," Trump wrote.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY, told Yahoo Finance Wednesday that Atkins "could very well be a good SEC head."

Reports that Trump is looking into creating a "crypto czar" role in his administration have also helped the rally, per Reuters.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Data & Recovery

Secure 1TB Cloud Storage for Just $59.97

FolderFort offers 1TB for life—no subscriptions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

Stop Losing Millions Due to Bad Customer Service — 5 Ways to Retain Customers and Drive Growth

Stop the churn caused by bad customer service, which is endemic to many businesses. Here are five secrets for where to look for lapses and how to address them.

By Micah Solomon
Starting a Business

These Married Co-Founders Started a Business With a Name 'Nobody Could Pronounce' — Then Bootstrapped It From Their Garage to 8-Figure Revenue

Co-founders Irene Chen and Matthew Grenby are well-versed in the art of the pivot.

By Amanda Breen
By Erin Davis
Leadership

What Are You Willing to Do to Succeed? 7 Ways to Build a Relentless Tenacity in Business

This guide explores seven strategies for building tenacity for entrepreneurial growth and success.

By Jason Zickerman