Dubai And Ramallah To Host AngelHack's Global Hackathon Series In Middle East

July 23, 2018 3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global tech community platform AngelHack, as a part of its Global Hackathon series, is coming to Dubai and Ramallah in the Middle East, with an objective to bridge the gap between Silicon Valley and entrepreneurs across the world. Titled “Seamless Technology,” this year's AngelHack Dubai and Ramallah hackathons invite participants to challenge their entrepreneurial spirit, and create “something innovative without limits, something that brings positive change to the world, even something that solves a small problem.”

The Dubai edition is set to take place at DTEC Technohub in Dubai Silicon Oasis, on August 3-4, and AngelHack Ramallah will be held at Bank of Palestine on August 9-10. The agenda for the two-day hackathon includes workshops, sessions on team building, coding sessions, and final demos and presentations. Further, projects will be judged based criteria such as the fundability of the idea, its execution, the end-to-end user experience, its originality, and scalability.

While innovators of all ages, genders, and skill sets are welcome, the program is accepting applications on solo-basis or in a team of up to five, and notes it could be an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to learn new skills, meet the local tech community, offer networking opportunities, and more. Developers looking to improve their skills or students, designers, and entrepreneurs are some of the people who can expect to benefit from the event.

Besides a grand prize offered for the winning team at the hackathon, there are also partner/sponsor challenges, for which the participants can compete. The winning team will receive an invite into AngelHack’s HACKcelerator program, teams solving a social or environmental problem will be eligible for the Code For A Cause Impact Award Challenge, and US$100 Amazon Web Services credits to all attendees, are some benefits up for grabs. Besides, there are also location-specific perks for participants and winners from Dubai Business Women Council and Careem.

The jury panel for the Dubai edition includes Mohamed Hegazy, Watson and Cloud Leader, IBM, Aya Sadder, Incubator Manager, Intelak, Hans Henrik Christensen, Vice President - Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, and others. The community partners to the event are Dubai Business Women Council, Ibtikar Fund, Growth for Training & Development, and others.

Those interested for the Dubai series, hurry and apply here, and click here to register for AngelHack Ramallah.

Related: Women Hackathons: A Gateway To The Evolution Of A More Equal World