How This 38-year-old is Bringing About Innovation Into His Father's Dreams

As a part of Greenply, Shobhan has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions.
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Shobhan Mittal l 38 l CEO and Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries 

An avid traveler, Shobhan’s primary aim of visiting various countries has been to learn new technologies to add value to his father’s company, Greenply Industries. “I never really got a chance to think of doing anything else. It was instilled in me that whatever my father was building is for me and my brother,” laughs Sobhan.

After completing his higher education, he joined Greenply as a director in 2006. Within years, he was able to gain his father’s trust and from 2011, he was heading a new branch. Eventually, he has proved to be a major asset for the company. He feels blessed to have his father as a mentor, who gave him space to make mistakes and then rectify those.

As a part of Greenply, he has solely spearheaded a number of innovations, like introducing the engineered panel division, which manufactures, markets and exports medium density fiberboard (MDF, a wood product) and flooring solutions. Within five years, the annual turnover of the MDF business crossed Rs 500 crore. “I have also laid strong emphasis on customer loyalty, the manner in which the business is conducted, as well as security accreditations,” he says. Currently, he has an even bigger expansion plan – making Greenply Asia’s largest MDF plant, spreading across 200 acres in Andhra Pradesh. The new plant will contribute to group’s turnover of Rs 2000 crore by 2020.

(This article was first published in the June issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

