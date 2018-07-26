The Big Question Is Are You in the Right Job?

No matter what your job is, keep adding skills, expanding knowledge and building confidence.

July 26, 2018 4 min read

Have you ever asked yourself if you are in the right job? How about if, and when you should quit a job? You need to know when it’s simply time to double-down or move on from a position.

The first thing you need to do is a self-assessment. You need to ask yourself the right questions. You need to determine if the problem is the job itself, or you. Make the effort to take a serious look at if it’s you or the job. This assessment will focus your energy on fixing the right thing. Either the job or your approach and attitude about it.

If it is your attitude and approach, and there are benefits to the job, commit and anchor in. If you think the role is wrong, look at where you want to be, what other people are doing, where people are making money. Make a concentrated effort to move to the position that you want and the one that will serve you best.

When accessing your current role or a new one, review these points:

1. Company Performance and Culture

-Are the environment and people positive and supportive? Or are people negative and tight with resources?

-Is the company ethical?

-Do people enjoy their jobs?

-Are people showing up on time?

-Do co-workers like each other?

-Do people feel secure in their positions?

2. Senior Management and Leadership

-Do you like the mission?

-Does your boss respect you and your efforts?

-Are there clear goals on how to grow the business?

-Is company management investing in the business?

-Is the company forward thinking or reactionary?

-Does Senior Management appear smart, ethical and competent?

3. Compensation

-Are you making money?

-Are you being fairly paid and your job title reflects the scope of your

responsibilities and what you actually do?

-Do people feel underpaid and overworked?

4. Opportunity

-If you aren’t making enough money are you learning other skills, making contacts, networking?

-What other benefits are you receiving that compensate for the poor pay?

-Do you know what you’re learning at work? Can you see your resume growing and feel your confidence increasing over time?

You might discover that a small, solvent company with a great leader might be the best option for you. But it starts with you, if your attitude is wrong, you will pass on good opportunities. Keep in mind, the position has to serve you and your best interests. Put yourself first. You have to be selfish until you can be generous.

Once you decide that it’s in your best interest to move to a new position, keep these pointers in mind:

Decide that you are going to get a job and eliminate all other options Take the attitude that getting a job is your job Stay connected in the workforce Have the attitude that you will find a job Companies don't hire resumes they hire people that can help move the company forward Do NOT rely on headhunters and recruiters to get you your next job Do NOT rely on the HR department and do everything to bypass them Do NOT depend on the Internet or on social networking sites Do NOT go into an interview to be interviewed, go in to sell yourself Do NOT go into any interview talking about how you have been wronged

As you look for a job, don't just focus on one industry. Keep an open mind and focus instead on people. What kind of person would you want to work for? Who is doing the kinds of things you want to assist with? How much could you help them? Brainstorm three, four or five people today who could change your life forever.

No matter what your job is, you can always improve your situation in life. Keep adding skills, knowledge and confidence and you will become more valuable to the marketplace.