Taking Independent Career Decision? This Entrepreneur's Journey Will Help You

Despite being a scion of Embassy Group, junior Virwani did not hesitate before taking an independent decision of bringing Wework in India
Image credit: Image Courtesy-Entrepreneur
2 min read

Business used to be a conventional topic of discussion between Karan and Jitu Virwani, the founder of Embassy group. However, the junior Virwani turned out to be an independent son. “I disliked to ask for my expenses from him and it helped me to be more independent,” shares Karan.

With that vision forward, Virwani started his entrepreneurial stint in the hospitality sector. “I launched Bengaluru’s two most stylish restaurants - Sanchez and Singkong,” remembers the Kent University Alumni. Gradually, he got his hands on building modern and technologically driven community spaces, marking the entry of WeWork in India last year. “The idea was to revolutionize co-working spaces in this country,” adds he. However, this Embassy group’s scion wants to balance responsibilities by being a sport than a successor. He explains “It is my responsibility to take care of the Embassy group, but currently, I am trying to build something on my own. I hope it can create equal opportunities for someone deserving.”

This leader now wants to expand fourfold with WeWork’s upcoming incubation center-cum-work stations in 2018. “I am a team player and don’t believe in hierarchy. I am more of a fellow work-mate who can help and grow together with a team,” concludes Karan. 

 

