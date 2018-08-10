The Story of 'McScam' and Professional Canners: Stories That Fascinated Us This Week

The staff of Entrepreneur.com share the articles we loved from other publications.

August 10, 2018 2 min read

Net neutrality activists, not hackers, crashed the FCC’s comment system

Remember when Net Neutrality was a thing? Remember when a lot of people tried to save it last May, but then the FCC's comment system crashed? At the time, the agency suggested it was a coordinated attack by hackers. Now, they're saying it was system overload -- largely caused by a Last Week Tonight segment by John Oliver. Who said TV is dying? -- Hayden Field

Behind Hollywood’s A-List Bidding War for a McDonald’s Monopoly Article

I was fascinated by the original article “McScam: How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game and Stole Millions." But, the backstory on how the article's author and a partner deliberately "planted" the story as a way to get Hollywood to bid for the movie rights -- which ultimately led to a payday as big as the McDonald's Monopoly Game grand prize -- is just as captivating. It just goes to show the power of the press in promoting your business venture, and how sometimes it pays to reach potential investors in unconventional ways. -- Liz Webber

Inside The World Of NYC 'Canners' Who Survive By Collecting Recyclable Cans & Bottles

It's stories like these that are both wholly inspiring and downright depressing. Some of the individuals spotlighted by author Francesca Berardi work up to 10 hours, constantly on the move. Members of this profession -- finding bottles and cans to earn up to five cents each -- include a range of people from struggling addicts to parents. It's a slice of New York City life that most of us are witness to, but never think about. -- Stephen J. Bronner