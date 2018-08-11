What Startups Can Learn From This 89 Years Old Granny

August 11, 2018 2 min read

India is rapidly emerging as a startup country. But under-confidence and self-doubt act as a big hurdle for budding entrepreneurs. If you own a startup or are thinking of entering the business, read this story of the 89 years old granny to draw inspiration from.

Latika Chakravorty, 89, makes beautiful potli bags. Taking forward her passion, Chakravorty has recently started her online venture, selling her dream to the nation.

Here are a few things; startups should pick up from this granny:

Follow your dream

One of the best things to learn from Chakravorty is her boldness and courage to turn her dreams into reality at the age of 89!

Startups are usually concerned about the tough competition happening in the industry, which makes them dicey when it’s about running the business successfully. But, it’s never too late to follow your dream.

Once sure, there is certainly no stopping you from succeeding. Turning your dream into a successful business should be every entrepreneur’s prime focus.

Give wings to your creativity

Creativity and opportunity is usually the secret weapon for startups entering the industry. Freedom of innovative ideas, with a self-planned strategy, can certainly give your brand wings to kick off to a great start.

Chakravorty’s success mantra, creativity, could also be the medium for entrepreneurs to channelize their skills on a path to success.

Disciplined life leads to success

Success always comes with discipline and dedication. Startups should adopt a disciplined life, boosting motivation and the zeal to work towards their passion.

Latika Chakravorty says, “I have led a much-disciplined life throughout. It keeps me healthy and peaceful. I believe in early to bed and early to rise.”

Family can be your best business partners

Startups should understand the importance of suggestion and vision, which comes from their family. Many times, people are not aware of their own skill which is highlighted by the family members.

The same happened with Latika, where her grandson got impressed by her nifty artwork, which gave birth to Latikasbag.

This article was originally published on Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.