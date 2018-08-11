41-year old Scion of Bajaj Electricals Anant Bajaj Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

August 11, 2018 3 min read

Known for taking Bajaj Electricals to greater heights during his 22-year stint with the company, the newly appointed Managing Director Anant Bajaj has passed away at the mere age of 41.

Media reports suggest that the renowned industrialist suffered a cardiac arrest on the evening of August 10. The sudden and shocking demise of Bajaj scion has left the industry in shambles of sorrow and Bajaj Electricals without an heir.

From Trainee to MD

Being the only son of industrialist Shekhar Bajaj, Anant Bajaj stepped into the business world at the tender age of 19. Despite being the boss’s son, he didn’t get the Managing Director’s position served to him on a platter. It took him years to reach the position independently but who knew that he had such a short time to bask in the glory of his success.

Starting as a sales trainee in his father’s firm, the strong-willed businessman climbed up the corporate ladder with patience. His sheer brilliance as an intellectual businessman and interest in technology opened gates to many money-making opportunities for Bajaj Electricals.

Being a commerce graduate from Mumbai’s HR College and an alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Bajaj applied his management know-how for setting up the world-class manufacturing facility for High Mast and Transmission Line Tower at Ranjangaon (Pune) in 2001.

With experience, his expertise in manufacturing and technology grew. The management soon acknowledged his contribution to the company and appointed him as the General Manager for Special Assignments in 2005. His hard work and dedication soon rewarded him with the Joint Managing Director’s position in 2012. He was elevated as the Managing Director (MD) of Bajaj Electricals in June 2018.

Leadership

Despite having 90 years of lineage, Bajaj never took his privileges for granted and made sure he earned what he got. Under his leadership, Bajaj Electricals touched upon various milestones including the company’s foray into IT and solar sectors.

Bajaj believed that technology is the way forward and made all possible attempts to digitize Bajaj Electricals. He was responsible for setting up an integrated research and development facility for developing high-tech appliances in Mumbai.

He was instrumental in setting up a digital centre for real-time monitoring, social listening and IoT (Internet of Things) analysis for Bajaj Electricals in Mumbai. Known for his experimental streak, Bajaj was reportedly testing self-healing polymer on himself.

Bajaj often voiced concerns for wildlife and nature conservation as a member of the Greenpeace organization. As much as the industrialist loved nature, he had the forte of pushing young leaders which landed him membership in Young Entrepreneur Wing of the Indian Merchant's Chamber.