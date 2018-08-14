Fintech Galaxy's FinX Awards Aim To Recognize And Reward MENA's Fintech Talent

August 14, 2018 2 min read

Fintech Galaxy, a digital crowdsourcing platform connecting fintech entrepreneurs to financial institutions, is hosting FinX -an event recognizing the region’s fintech talent- in association with Entrepreneur Middle East. With the theme of "Celebrating Excellence in Fintech," FinX will be hosted on October 31, 2018 at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Hotel, Dubai, and aims to reward achievements of institutions and startups in MENA’s fintech space, as assessed by both public votes and an expert jury panel.

According to the event's website, the awards also aim to acknowledge those contributing towards financial inclusion and the growth of the region’s economic development, in addition to recoginizing emerging fintech talent. As an invitation-only event, the award ceremony will also offer networking opportunities, and includes awards across 12 categories including the likes of Most Innovative Arab Bank of the Year, Most Innovative Islamic Bank of the Year, MENA Fintech Hub of the Year, and MENA Fintech Startup of the Year etc.

As for what the jury would be looking for in assessing nominations, some of the criteria specified include the entity’s power to change the industry with its innovation, satisfaction of a core customer need, the solution’s value proposition, the traction, and mode of delivery etc. The jury panel includes industry players such as Kareem Elsirafy, co-founder and Managing Partner, Modus Capital, Genny Ghanimeh, founder and CEO, Pi Slice and MindCloud Academy, Angel Lorente, co-founder and Master Connector, FinTech Connector, Nasir-Zubairi CEO, The LHoFT - The Luxembourg House of Financial Technology, and Yousef Khalili, General Manager - UAE and Head of Smart Nation/ City/ Government Industry, NXN, among others.

To make submissions on a category-specific basis, you are invited to submit your nominations here.

