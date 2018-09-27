What Propelled the Online Gaming on Smartphones?

Games have now turned living rooms into tennis courts and conference rooms into hard-core gaming centres

The recent years have posed one of the major transformations in technology, especially in focus with the Telecom industry. The last decade has essentially characterized the rise of the mobile gaming, especially online mobile gaming. Where the early games and their interface used to be simplistic yet difficult to access; modern games leverage over the new and smart technologies like smartphones and tablets. In terms of graphics, mechanics, genres, targets and the broad audience, the games have also witnessed dramatic improvements.

Mobile gaming blended its shapes in the early 90s where there used to be just the non-interactive, and non-brainstorming game, Snakes. But it too evolved to incredibly interactive and multi-player games; maybe the puzzles and the flash games are yet to remain popular in their own segment. However, the ever-amassing technology has given a boost to the mobile gaming along with several other factors including refined markets, changing funding sources and stagnation among large developers.

More holistic experience:

The earlier mobility solutions were used only for the SOS measures, because of the mediocre interface and applications. And with the progress, the interface grew more comprehensive and the manufacturers acknowledged the needs of more applications, along with the easier interface. Hence with the introduction of multimedia games, the interactive games and story-block games were presented in feature phones. Although simplistic, the games turned out to very popular. It wasn’t until the 2000s that both technology and its entertainment potential could be leveraged for game development purposes. However, as for the future, there stands a challenge for the designers, to make the decades-old graphics and mechanics look cutting edge.

Progressing digital landscape:

Since the 90s, mobiles have gone from QWERTY to Smart, developing from a cell phone technology to a device capable of handling all your everyday tasks, seamlessly and effortlessly. The introduction of the touchscreen phones changed the perception of the way people used their keypad phones. That watermark, brought an easy-to-use tool for everyone, highlighting its entertainment systems as well as its capability as a phone; and when the newer phones emerged as a possibility of game development that quickly outnumbered the traditional games. Pertaining to the dispersion, rather than trying to a small group of interested people into a living room TV set, mobile games hurdled and managed to get a space between meetings, road trips or commutes; thanks to the high level of accessibility and portability.

Reduction in prices:

Moreover, the smartphones became a new distributional mechanism that saved producers significant amount of money. Unlike the old days, where packaging games on CDs for physical distribution was in terms, today games could be downloaded easily over cellular or Wi-Fi networks. The ease of distribution led to an impressive surge for expensive and simple-to-play games.

The reduced production costs were also another boost to the mobile gaming. Mobile games are poised with detailed cinematic graphics, characters that will draw a large number of audience and innovative mechanics and the mobile games requires fewer codes overall, speeding up the production times. Hence, this is the reason for the easier entry into the mobile sphere, allowing the market to grow rapidly.

Technology allows millions of other people around the world to enjoy gaming as a shared activity. Transforming with more immersive and experiential, games have now turned living rooms into tennis courts and conference rooms into hard-core gaming centres. Due to the low cost and easily available funding have helped ensure that the mobile industry remains fluid, changing in line, according to the demands of the consumers.