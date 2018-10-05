7 Take-Aways from Indra Nooyi's Parting Note

Indra calls it a day after 12 years of running as PepsiCo's CEO. Her exit deserves all the attention and limelight and so does her parting note.

October 5, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indra Nooyi stepped down from the post of CEO of PepsiCo after 12 undivided years of patience, assiduous and vigorous hard work. What’s more is that Nooyi will be remembered for things beyond being the CEO. She became a symbol of women empowerment and took the corporate world by storm when it was decided that she would head the multinational company. Her woman and Indian identity have only been a source of inspiration to many grappling with race and gender battles. A look at Nooyi’s departure and the wisdom she showered before signing off.

Not be Buffeted by Winds of Difficulties

In her parting note, Nooyi mentions what she had said on the day of her appointment as the CEO. “We face an ever-more-challenging business environment. And we need to get out in front of events and shape them rather than to wait and be buffeted by them.” This proclamation in itself reflects Nooyi’s strong sense of responsibility. Indra Nooyi’s awareness of tough times ahead is also evident but she stomps over all the predicaments by her determinations to not “be buffeted by them.” And then supporting her statement she adds that for 12 years, they have done exactly the same.

A Compelling Vision

Indra Nooyi clearly states that everyone in the company must have a “compelling vision.” She also quotes the proverb, “Where there is no vision, the people will perish.” It is Nooyi’s vision that has taken her to places most people cannot even fathom. From humble beginnings in Chennai to becoming one of the most powerful women in the world, we now know that it is Nooyi’s “compelling vision” approach that has taken her to the top of the game.

Short Term and Long Term Goals

Another point to make a note of is Nooyi urging people through her note the importance of having long term and short term goals in ways that are going to be “sustainable.” She also iterates that advancing with purpose is paramountly important. Success without making a difference in the larger scheme of things will remain transient and ineffective.

United in Purpose

“Bring people along with you.” This statement speaks more words than it contains. Nooyi clearly mentions that there is nothing bigger than unity not even the viability of your idea. Success or failure is determined by your team.

Positive Intent

Nooyi further mentions the importance of being a good listener and having a “positive intent” in whatever feedback you communicate. According to Nooyi, expanding your own life, broadening your own mental horizons “will make you better associates and better people.”

Lifelong Students

One thing that may stick with you the most is Nooyi’s advice of being lifelong students. And the way Nooyi puts this suggestion is even more endearing, “listen to podcasts or search google-however you do it, make your ongoing education a priority.”

Mindful Choices

While Nooyi on multiple platforms has declared that she is blessed to have had such an amazing career, her kind of career requires sacrifices etc, in her departing note, Nooyi bears herself and expresses her innermost thoughts with dignity and wisdom, “Think hard about time. We have so little of it on this Earth.....Take it from me I’ve been blessed with an amazing career bit if I’m being honest, there have been moments I wish I’d spent more time with my children and family. So I encourage you: be mindful of your choices on the road ahead.”