These Glasses Block You From Seeing Screens, But There Are Things You Can Do to Cut Screen Time Now

IRL Glasses actually prevent you from seeing LCD and LED screens.

October 8, 2018 3 min read

For many of us, we probably take for granted how frequently we look at screens. If you’re working at a desk, you're spending hours on end staring at one, and then if you take a brief glance around any public transportation or grocery store line, more often than not you’ll seen an array of bowed heads as people swipe at their phones.

Screens are pretty hard to avoid. That's why a new company called IRL is making a pair of glasses that not only block out the sun, but also block out LCD and LED screens (not OLED screens such as those found in the newest iPhones. That’s apparently coming in version 2.).

The startup set up a Kickstarter for its IRL Glasses and have already surpassed its goal of $25,000 with $55,382 and counting, with 22 days to go. The glasses retail for $79, but the first 100 backers will get theirs for $39. According to the Kickstarter page, IRL spoke with optics engineers at Waymo, Nasa and Snap to figure out how to make an even more advanced pair.

The glasses will ship to backers in April 2019. But if you’re thinking that the no-screen life sounds pretty good in the meantime, there are a few things that you can do to cut down on screen time.

Cutting down on screen time

If you’re at work, leave your phone and computer at your desk during breaks and go socialize with some friends or colleagues. Sit at a lunch table in the office or even, and -- we know this sounds crazy but hear us out -- go outside.

As convenient as Gchat and Slack are in the workplace, try changing it up. If you need to talk to someone, get up and walk over to their desk, get on the phone or recommend a walking meeting and take a lap outside your office building.

To make it cutting back on screen time a habit, actually set a timer. Whether it’s for every 30 minutes or every two hours, when that alarm goes off, you have to get up and away from your devices, wherever you are.

You could also take your devices out of your bedroom. We’ve all been there, it’s after midnight and you’re thinking, it’s fine, it’s just one more level in this game or one more Instagram Story. Remove the temptation and see how your sleep improves.

A lot of times we default to screens because we’re bored. If you’re commuting, instead of scrolling through Twitter of Facebook, bring an actual book or magazine. Or swap out another hobby that is easily transportable. Maybe take up knitting.

Those are just our suggestions. How do you take a break from screens? Let us know in the comments.