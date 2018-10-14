Success Habits

Success Habits: The Proven Ways to Achieve Your Dream

Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy.
When I lived in Columbus, I knew that I wanted to make a lot of money. So, I took my TV out of my apartment. If I wanted to watch a game, I went to a sports bar. If I wanted a break, I would go to the movies. I changed my environment to help me reach my goals.

Habits will only work if you create a world that makes them easy. If you have a pinched water hose and you want more water to come out, you can either create more water pressure or straighten the hose. Which one do you think is easier?

Habits will make or break you. That’s why I really enjoyed talking with my guest today who is an expert on habits: James Clear.

Clear is an author, photographer and entrepreneur. He writes about habits by combining scientific research (the why) with practical application (the how). Clear tells us that our habits are influenced by our tribe and our environment. He says the people who seem like they have the most self control are the least tempted.

Learn how to make lifestyle changes that last on Episode 701.

