5 Ways How Educational Technology Can Benefit Families

From Comfort to Health, Technology has Filled the life of Modern Individuals with Happiness

October 10, 2018 3 min read

As technology evolves, so does its role in industry and society. Its impact is felt across nearly all industries with education being one of the highlights with record worldwide investment in EdTech companies in 2018 so far. With an increase in educational technology-based solution providers, families are increasingly becoming involved in their children’s education. Independent learning methods facilitated by technology allow children to have a more personalized experience as well as allowing for more transparency for parents to monitor progress and even learn together. Here are 5 impacts of educational technology on families:

1. More Involvement of Family in Child’s Early Development Stages

Edutech applications/platforms give an opportunity for parents to be more involved in the early stages of learning for their children. Apps that contribute to language, arithmetic, science and logical learning lessons can be monitored and supervised by the family. This results in an increased understanding of the child’s interests and abilities, allowing for earlier detection of areas that may need improvement and can be worked on.

2. Building Stronger Relationships and Family Bonds

Another important aspect of technology-based learning can be an opportunity to get involved with the contents that the child is being exposed to thanks to increased transparency offered by certain educational apps and platforms. This exposure can lead to building stronger relationships through an understanding of behavioural developments and interests. Transparency also allows parents to be an integral part of the learning process. As a result, learning subjects together can lead to stronger connections through collective learning.

3. Getting used to Technological Trends- technologically Advanced Family

Learning apps give an opportunity to the parents to keep themselves abreast with the latest technological trends. When it comes to language learning, for example, parents have the chance to learn a new language while at the same time getting familiar with gamification techniques used for learning. They can then apply this same technique to their children with language learning apps specialized for children. Many families who don’t get used to E-learning will not be able to benefit so much from their use and this can be a shame since it can be used as a powerful tool for personal and professional development.

4. Ensuring Safety for Children While Using Internet/Technology

Parents should be well aware to ensure a safe and secure experience for their children and although technology can expose them to many dangers, it is also what helps keep safe. Educational apps with KidSafe seals are a great way of protecting children from any inappropriate contents which can easily be found on open platforms such as YouTube.

5. Open-for-all Online and App-based Learning Platforms

With the vast reach of technology and online learning platforms along with e-learning facilities, a lot of families are considering homeschooling giving families more choice on how they will educate themselves and their children. This can result in great savings and a much-personalized way of learning for both adults and kids. With significant expenses incurred with conventional teaching and learning methods (i.e. textbooks, private tutors, courses..) these platforms can serve as a big cost saver for families.