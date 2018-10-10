Snapchat

Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?

A recent leaked memo from CEO and co-founder Evan Spiegel laid out the path forward for the business.
Will Snap's New Original Series Help the Company Bounce Back After a Tough Year?
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Snap today unveiled its latest batch of original series for the social platform, including its first ever foray into scripted programs.

One is a reality show called Endless Summer about teen influencers living in Laguna Beach, Calif., made by the creators of mid-aughts reality show juggernaut Laguna Beach. Another is a mystery series called Class of Lies about two friends who solve cold cases with their true crime podcast from a writer of The CW’s Riverdale. A third is a supernatural comedy called The Dead Girls Detective Agency based on a series of YA novels by Suzy Cox and a fourth is a college comedy from the Duplass Brothers called Co-ed.

The slate of six new shows, with an additional six on the way, seem tailored to Snapchat's gen Z fan base and in another context, wouldn’t necessarily be out of place on networks such as MTV, Freeform and The CW. But as tailored for the Snapchat audience, they are all filmed vertically and each episode is roughly five minutes long with six-second commercial breaks.

Related: In Leaked Memo to Snap Employees, CEO Evan Spiegel Argues Snap's Competitive Advantage Is That It's Not a Social Media Company

Users also have the ability to swipe up from an episode and use Lenses to explore scenes and interact with different objects and characters. The company will also continue its partnerships with NBCUniversal and Viacom through 2019, noting in the statement about the new crop of series that Viacom will be creating 10 new Snap Originals as well as syndicating more than 500 episodes of its network’s shows for Snapchat.

The plan to create more original content was alluded to in a lengthy leaked memo from Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel in which he wrote about the lessons learned from the company’s not-so-well received redesign earlier this year. The move, which he admitted was “rushed,” led to the loss of 3 million users in the second quarter of 2018.

Spiegel’s plan according to the memo is to expand into international markets including Brazil, India and Mexico and become profitable in 2019, but it seems that the original series announcement didn’t do much for Snap’s stock price, which dropped to $6.73 a share as of press time, the lowest it’s ever been since its IPO price of $17.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Meet investors. Pitch editors. Learn from legends. And maybe walk away funded!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Whether you are launching or growing a business, we have all the business tools you need to take your business to the next level, in one place.
Enroll Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Snapchat

Leave Your Competition in the Dust With These Snapchat Marketing Strategies

Snapchat

Snapchat CEO Throws Shade at Facebook's Poor Data Practices

Snapchat

Snapchat: 'We Completely Understand' the Redesign Hate