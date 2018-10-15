Hungry At Work? These 5 Healthy Snacks Will Keep You, Full!

That bag of chips might look tempting, but it won't help you manage your waistline

October 15, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Always find yourself reaching out for a bag of chips in the evening? You’re not alone. We’ve all been subjected to those evening hunger pangs at work. If you’re not prepared well in advance, anything from the closest supermarket might seem like a great idea to curb the craving. However, in the long run, these evening snacks could lead to weight gain and harbour potential health problems. Add to that the health hazards of sitting at your desk all day and you’re in for some serious trouble. So, if you’re thinking of taking the healthy route and willing to make a few tweaks in your lifestyle, we’ve got just what you need to get started with. We spoke to a Bangalore-based nutritionist, Anupama Menon, to come up with these 5 healthy evening snacks you can munch on while you work! Read on…

1. Apple Slices With Peanut Butter

Yes, you can have peanut butter with apples! In fact, the combination tastes fantastic together. Whether it’s peanut butter with bread or a peanut butter smoothie, the nut butter isn’t new to the list of healthy food. At the same time, apples are rich in antioxidants and are known to improve gut health. One apple with a tablespoon of peanut butter will be enough to satiate your evening food craving and keep you full as well. Since peanut butter is fairly high in calories, it’s best to have it in moderation.

2. Cucumber Slices With Hummus

Known for its hydrating properties and low calorific value, cucumber is also rich in antioxidants. Usually consumed with Indian meals as a salad, cucumber can also be used as an evening snack along with hummus. Hummus is made of chickpeas, olive oil and garlic - all of which reduce inflammation and promote heart health. A cup of cucumber slices along with 100 grams of hummus can make for a healthy, tasty and filling evening snack.

3. Greek Yoghurt With Mixed Berries

Greek yoghurt has more than one benefits. It serves as a great probiotic, promotes gut health and is high in calcium as well. At the same time, berries are known for its antioxidant properties. Put the two together with 100 grams of Greek yoghurt and half a cup of mixed berries and you’ll pack your daily dose of antioxidants in a fulfilling evening snack.

4. Chia Seed Pudding

Thanks to the ketogenic and vegan diet rage, chia seeds have gained popularity in the last few years. Chia seeds are rich in fibre, help in reducing inflammation and improve heart health. We know what you’re thinking, chia seeds are not particularly known for their flavour, so how does a chia seed pudding turn out? Here’s what goes into making it:

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon peanut butter

Mix chia seeds with water in a bowl and refrigerate it for 30 minutes. Add peanut butter, cocoa powder in the mix and you’re good to go. You can add a sweetener if you feel like.

5. A Single Piece Of Fruit

Always on-the-go? No problem. An evening snack doesn’t have to complicated. All you need is a single piece of your favourite fruit. Think apples, bananas and pears. They’re full of nutrients and will definitely satiate your evening food craving.