Paul Allen Dead at 65: Read Statements From Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Tim Cook and Others

The Microsoft co-founder died yesterday from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

October 16, 2018 5 min read

Without Paul Allen, there would be no personal computing, said his fellow Microsoft co-founder and friend, Bill Gates.

That's already an astonishing accomplishment, but Allen managed to accomplish even more since the founding of one of the most valuable companies around today, which earned him a net worth of more than $20 billion.

Allen, who died on Oct. 15 due to complications from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was the founder and chairman of Vulcan Inc., the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers and the founder of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation and the Allen Institute for Brain Science, among others.

Related: 10 Inspiring Quotes From Billionaire, Philanthropist and Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

Below you'll find some of the dedications from Allen's friends, colleagues and admirers.

Bill Gates

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

"But Paul wasn't content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people's lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, 'If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.' That's the kind of person he was.

"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

Satya Nadella

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018

Jody Allen (sister of Paul)

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend. Paul’s family and friends were blessed to experience his wit, warmth, his generosity and deep concern. For all the demands on his schedule, there was always time for family and friends. At this time of loss and grief for us -- and so many others -- we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

Tim Cook

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018

Leonardo DiCaprio

Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor. — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 16, 2018

Roger Goodell

"Paul Allen was the driving force behind keeping the NFL in the Pacific Northwest. His vision led to the construction of CenturyLink Field and the building of a team that played in three Super Bowls, winning the championship in Super Bowl XLVIII. The raising of the '12th Man' flag at the start of every Seahawks home game was Paul's tribute to the extraordinary fan base in the Seattle community. His passion for the game, combined with his quiet determination, led to a model organization on and off the field. He worked tirelessly alongside our medical advisers to identify new ways to make the game safer and protect our players from unnecessary risk. I personally valued Paul's advice on subjects ranging from collective bargaining to bringing technology to our game. Our league is better for Paul Allen having been a part of it and the entire NFL sends its deepest condolences to Paul's family and to the Seahawks organization." ​​

Adam Silver

“Paul Allen was the ultimate trail blazer -- in business, philanthropy and in sports. As one of the longest-tenured owners in the NBA, Paul brought a sense of discovery and vision to every league matter large and small. He was generous with his time on committee work, and his expertise helped lay the foundation for the league’s growth internationally and our embrace of new technologies. He was a valued voice who challenged assumptions and conventional wisdom and one we will deeply miss as we start a new season without him. Our condolences go to his family, friends and the entire Trail Blazers organization.”

Steve Ballmer

I also want to add that Paul’s insights were critical to the creation and success of Microsoft. He was a great professional mentor and teacher for me. — Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 16, 2018

Quincy Jones

RIP to my dear friend (& killer guitar player) Paul Allen. Your genius & generosity has & will forever be felt by mankind. — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) October 15, 2018

Seattle Seahawks