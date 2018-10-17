Ways to Quick Digital Transformation

Three ways enterprises can achieve quick digital transformation and add value to business processes through technology-integration

Unlike large enterprises, small and medium enterprises have the unique advantage of achieving digital transformation in a more efficient and quick manner. Subsequently, smaller enterprises can easily scale up their digital capabilities as and when required, at a much lower cost as compared to larger organisations where the scale of IT systems is considerably much larger. In recent times, the concept of lean digital transformation has enabled several small and medium-sized business around the world to digitise their business processes and build a robust tech infrastructure.

Let us take a closer look at some of these methods that are used to facilitate the digital transformation of new-age businesses.

Agile methodologies

There is no doubt that adopting new technologies and using them efficiently is a prerequisite to achieving digital transformation. However, the successful digital transformation is possible only when technology is truly integrated with business practices and processes, and more importantly, into the organisational culture, which is critical to helping employees make a smooth transition to the new methods of operation. Agile methodologies provide a strong foundation for consistent digital transformation, allowing organisations to adapt their processes to new systems at minimum risk to ensure stable growth. On the other hand, establishing rigorous change management procedures plays a crucial role in effecting cultural change within the organisation.

Lean digital infrastructure and operations

Technological tools such as cloud computing and DevOps automation can play an important role in building a lean digital infrastructure without the costs associated with maintaining and updating a physical IT infrastructure. Further, cloud environments built using agile software development methodologies or cloud-native application development platforms ensure faster deployment of a web or mobile applications. Cloud-native applications for web or mobile also allow businesses to deploy new functionalities at a much faster pace. By being more responsive to customer needs and using customer feedback following each new deployment, businesses can, therefore, make necessary modifications to their applications to facilitate a more seamless user experience.

The trend of lean digital infrastructure and service architectures is increasingly catching up among small and medium-sized enterprises looking to achieve digital transformation faster and at lower costs. Low-code development allows more apps to be built in almost 60-90% less time, which means a process which would take months in the past, can be reduced to a few days or even hours.

Low-code application development

In the past, software developers and IT teams faced a huge challenge when it came to delivering software solutions within a specific period of time and budget. In large organisations, delayed IT deployment leads to delayed business outcomes or underachievement of expected outcomes. However, for small and medium-sized businesses, the trend of low-code application development presents a significant opportunity for rapid application development and deployment. Hence, it enables enterprises to set their sales targets and plan their marketing strategy in advance, and modify as and when necessary to meet evolving business requirements and challenges.

Lean digital transformation methodology can add great value to an organisation by allowing it to efficiently execute its digital transformation plan with minimal upfront capital investments. At the same time, they can ensure that the digitisation of processes and systems are aligned to both the organisation’s short-term as well long-term businesses goals and outcomes.