Take A Scroll: Logitech

October 19, 2018 1 min read

MX ERGO, Logitech’s most advanced trackball, combines the features of mice and touchpads to give you the best navigational experience possible. With its adjustable hinge, it allows you to choose the best angle between 0°and 20° for a more comfortable hand position. Consequently, the device delivers 20% less muscular strain compared to a regular mouse. You can further customize your experience by changing the speed and accuracy of the cursor with just a press of a button. The precision scroll wheel features horizontal scrolling and a convenient middle click to help you get things done faster.

MX ERGO also has Logitech FLOW technology, which allows you to work across two devices. Simply pair the trackball to both devices via Bluetooth, and easily switch between them. You can do things like drag and drop or copy and paste text, images, and files between the two computers. The trackball is compatible with Windows and Mac operating systems. MX ERGO requires minimal maintenance, as Logitech declares that it can hold battery power for up to four months on a full charge.

