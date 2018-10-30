How to Launch an Online Coaching Business

Cut through the noise and create a viral product.

October 30, 2018

Work from home? Control your own schedule? Impact people across the world with your product or service?

Internet marketing is on the rise for a reason. It gives you the ability to scale your business to a global level without forfeiting your personal freedom. Still, there's one question that still prevents entrepreneurs from entering the online space: "Is it really possible to make a living off the internet?"

Not only is it possible, it's lucrative when done correctly. We live in the Golden Age of internet marketing. Thanks to social media, everyone can get in front of a camera and pitch their idea to the masses. Good enough, right?

Not quite. These days a big idea will only get you started; it's what you do to bundle and package that idea that matters. Here are the three steps you need to take to launch a profitable online business.

Flesh out your idea.

Of course, before you create your product, you need an idea. Your idea must solve a specific problem that a specific group of people face. Make sure you establish that before you move forward.

Now, before you begin creating your product, you need to write your sales copy. Your sales copy (or sales video, if that's what you prefer) should be enticing enough to take prospects from "I'm interested in this" to "I need to buy this now."

But, why write your sales copy before creating your product? Too many entrepreneurs write copy that promises a lot but delivers next to nothing. When you write your copy before creating your product, you build the blueprint to create a product that satisfies your customers' needs -- without overpromising.

Your sales copy should address the prospect's problem, explain how your product is the solution to that problem, and include a list of bullet points that summarize the benefits of your product. Make sure you nail the first 500 words -- easily the most read section of your sales copy. Finally, always create a sense of urgency or people at home won't be motivated to buy your product.

People always ask me, "Well, what if I'm not a good writer?" That's OK. Just say your pitch out loud, record it and send it to an online transcribing service. For a relatively inexpensive price, you'll get your sales copy written out for you. Just review it, copy it and paste it to your website and boom -- there's your sales copy!

Build the "know, love and trust" factor.

Most people believe you need to sell prospects first, then deliver results. But, what if you flip it? It's much easier to sell someone once they know, love and trust you as an authority in your space, rather than selling them on your product before they even know if you can deliver the results you're promising.

That's why the most successful internet marketers -- including myself -- give away boatloads of free content via blogs and videos. Granted, the stuff we give away for free could easily be packaged together into a high-priced course, but that would be short-sighted. You don't want prospects to buy from you once and move on -- you want them to become long-term paying clients.

See, you deliver free quality content to your prospects, then they take it and implement it into their businesses. They start to see results in advance, which leads them to trust you more and more. Soon, they begin to crave more knowledge from you, and their willingness to pay for your products and services increases.

Eventually those prospects become your most loyal clients. They buy your front-end products, your upsells and your flagship products -- all of which I'll get to in just a second. But, before you get that far, make sure your prospects know, love and trust you before you worry about selling them anything.

Create your front-end product and upsells.

Once your copy is written and you're building the know, love and trust factor, your next move is to create a front-end product -- a product that's easy to sell. This could be an ebook, a membership site or a course that comes with follow-along videos.

Now, you might be tempted to charge a high price for that product. Here's the thing: Most of the money is made on the back end. I'll talk more about this in a second, but for now just remember that the front-end product is not the final product you're really trying to sell them. I -- along with many of my fellow internet marketers -- don't mind breaking even or losing money on front-end products because I know I'll more than make my money back with my flagship product.

Instead, your aim should be to use that front-end product to upsell them instead. So, after they purchase your front-end product, offer them three different upsells. An upsell is a higher-priced product or service you offer a customer after they've bought something from you. These upsells should be done-for-you, and they should enhance the front-end product by making it easier to understand or more efficient at getting results.

Why are upsells so important? Besides adding value to your front-end product, you'll be able to recruit more affiliates to promote your business. An affiliate promotes your product to their own audience for a commission fee. If you make money through upsells, affiliates will choose to work with your business over your competitors because you can pay them higher commissions. The payoff? You get more traffic going to your webpage and ultimately more bottom line revenue.

Move them to your flagship product.

That's how you set up the front end of your online business. But, what about the back end? Remember I said that most of your money will be made on the back end and not the front end?

That's why you need a flagship product to pitch your clients once they're done with your front-end product. But, what in the world does a flagship product look like?

It could be high-end coaching sessions. It could be a spot in your exclusive mastermind group. It could even be a suite of software that teaches them everything they need to know about their industry. The front-end product is a way to get your clients through the door; your back-end product is the money-maker product, the one they're more likely to buy once they've already purchased something from you.

I'll give you an example. People will often find my products online. Usually when they finish using those products, they're still hungry for more knowledge and advice. At this point, they're considered qualified leads for my mastermind program, so we make sure they know about that program and how to become a member of it.

That leaves you with one problem: How do you send marketing emails to every single person that buys your front-end product/upsells? It's basically impossible, unless you're in front of your computer screen 24/7 (which I'm sure you're not). Fear not, because it's actually easy to do when you use an autoresponder system to send out all those emails on your behalf.

It's simple: When your clients purchase your front-end product, the system automatically sends them emails from you. That way, you can build a sequence where you give away even more of your best free content before sending them an offer for your flagship product. By the time they get to your flagship product, they'll be so confident in your expertise and results that they happily pay the higher price for your higher level of service.

That's the simple science behind converting your prospects into clients, and your clients into fiercely loyal clients. It's how you sell your highest-priced online programs without running into any of the typical sales objections. Follow these three steps and start building your own online business empire today.