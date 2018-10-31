How Smart Class Technology is Benefiting Education Sector

It is not just about sharing information but also creating a better online presentation by avoiding the need to write manually

The education sector has seen a noticeable increase in educational standards, advancement and innovations in recent years. Schools and other educational institutions have begun to adopt modern teaching methods through interactive intelligent boards, projectors and smart notebooks, etc. And we can not deny, these technological updates make the education system more interactive and easier. Students prefer to use tablets, phones and other devices to share and transfer study material that saves their time and efforts. On the other hand, this smart technology helps teachers to turn boring lectures into an engaging session. It is not just about sharing information but also creating a better online presentation by avoiding the need to write manually.

Here is a list of major benefits of using smart classroom technology:

Enhanced Learning Experience

By using smart classroom technology and interactive whiteboards, information can be illustrated with the help of photos, maps, graphs, flowcharts and animated videos. This makes learning more attractive, interesting and easy to understand. It encourages the ability of students to learn and memorize the topic for a prolonged period of time.

It is a universal truth, when we learn through visuals, we grab the subject easily rather than just looking into the blackboard & listening.

Interactive Learning Experience

According to a Gallup survey, after introducing smart technology in schools & colleges, students’ engagement rate has improved by 55%.

The presence of smart boards helps teachers to deliver lectures more effectively by using the different projections in their presentation to explain the topic. Teachers can easily explain each and every part of the lesson with some special effects and graphic presentations. It helps to create a quick FAQ session between teachers and students that actually makes a wonderful learning environment in the classroom.

Easy Access to Online Resources

A smart class has digital display boards and projectors that are synchronized. A teacher can easily show some practical solutions from the web. While students can see various online resources on the internet.

There is an adoption rate of 70 per cent of smartboards and interactive whiteboards in the education sector including Govt and private sectors for the past 4, 5 years.This is an obvious indication that educational institutes are embracing this advanced technology.

Follows Go Green Concept

Smart classroom technology follows a dynamic information sharing approach and there is no need of paper, pen, pencil & printouts, thus stepping into ' Go Green Concept '. We can say, this is one of the major benefits of smart classroom technology to keep nature clean and green.

Time Saving Technology

In contrast to the traditional learning method, where students had to make long written notes. Smart class technology allows students to make presentations online and get feedback from their teachers in less time. Same for teachers who do not need to tell students to make rough notes, as presentation can be shared directly with everyone. This saves a lot of time of teachers and students that can be used for another interactive activity.

Increased Productivity

Data shared with the help of intelligent class technology is presented in a visual format that is more likely to engage the students. Not only students’ involvement but, they understand things more easily in minimal time. This motivates students and teachers accomplish pretty good results leading to improved productivity.

Smart Boards are Fun!

Smartboard technology makes learning experience more fun among the students. It can turn a boring lecture into an amazing and interactive session. Instead of just talking about the topic, digital boards engage it by displaying content in the form of animations, visuals and previews. At the same time, students are likely to engage more that makes the session successful.

As discussed above, smart classroom technology is boosting students’ confidence and encouraging them to participate in extracurricular activities. What do you think about smart class technology? I would really love to hear your thoughts under the comments section below.