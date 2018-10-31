Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.

October 31, 2018 2 min read

The Halloween candy haul is all about the luck of the draw. But if you get saddled with a treat that isn’t to your taste, Reese's came up with an interesting solution.

The candy company rolled out a "Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine" this weekend during a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, N.Y.

The machine lets people to swap out the candy they aren’t fans of for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The reason for the machine, according to the company, is because of data from a survey it commissioned that found 90 percent of Americans wish they could trade in their Halloween candy.

Tarrytown isn’t the only stop on the Candy Converter Machine’s Halloween journey. Reese’s fans in New York City can check out the machine in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 9 p.m. The machine is expected to give out up to 10,000 peanut butter cups.

No tricks here. Trade in your Halloween candy for Reese's candy. What'd you expect from the GOAT of Halloween?! #ReesesCandyConverter #NotSorry pic.twitter.com/bTrjF2IFay — REESE'S (@reeses) October 30, 2018

If you could have a vending machine that dispensed only your favorite candy, what would it be?