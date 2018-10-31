Halloween

Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.
Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

The Halloween candy haul is all about the luck of the draw. But if you get saddled with a treat that isn’t to your taste, Reese's came up with an interesting solution.

The candy company rolled out a "Reese's Halloween Candy Converter Machine" this weekend during a Halloween parade in Tarrytown, N.Y.

The machine lets people to swap out the candy they aren’t fans of for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. The reason for the machine, according to the company, is because of data from a survey it commissioned that found 90 percent of Americans wish they could trade in their Halloween candy.

Tarrytown isn’t the only stop on the Candy Converter Machine’s Halloween journey. Reese’s fans in New York City can check out the machine in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 9 p.m. The machine is expected to give out up to 10,000 peanut butter cups.

If you could have a vending machine that dispensed only your favorite candy, what would it be?

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Halloween

Plans to Sell a 'Witch Kit' Spelled Trouble for Sephora

Halloween

16 Tech-Inspired Halloween Costumes, From Steve Jobs to Swole Jeff Bezos

Halloween

Americans Are Expected to Break Halloween Spending Record This Year