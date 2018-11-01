Women Entrepreneurs

10 Powerful Quotes on Women Entrepreneurship

Women empowerment and women entrepreneurship are twin sisters to fight the patriarchal world
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is the age of women. No doubt. Women empowerment and women entrepreneurship are twin sisters that can shine and break the barriers of a patriarchal world. Here are 10 quotes on women entrepreneurship that must be read by all women. Such powerful quotes of women transcending their circumstances to achieve something beyond the comprehension of their minds are awe-inspiring.

“Knowing that things could be worse should not stop us from trying to make them better.”

Sheryl Sandberg, COO Facebook

 

“With every experience, you alone are painting your own canvas, thought by thought, choice by choice.”

Oprah Winfrey, Actress and Talk-Show Host

 

“I never dreamed about success.  I worked for it.”

Estee Lauder, Founder of Estee Lauder Companies  

 

“Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the World.”

Hillary Clinton, American Politician and Diplomat

 

“Whatever you do, be different – that was the advice my mother gave me, and I can’t think of better advice for an entrepreneur. If you’re different, you will stand out.”

Anita Roddick, Businesswoman

 

“If I hadn’t had mentors, I wouldn’t be here today.  I am a product of great mentoring and great coaching.”

Indira Noooyi, Former CEO of PepsiCo.

 

“The most successful entrepreneurs I know are optimistic. It's part of the job description.”

Caterina Fake, Founder of Flickr

 

"In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders."

Sheryl Sandberg, COO Facebook

 

“A woman’s best protection is a money of her own.”

Clare Boothe Luce, American Author and  Politician

 

“You gain strength, courage and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, “I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.” You must do the thing you think you cannot do.”

Eleanor Roosevelt, Former First Lady of United States

