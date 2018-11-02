Power Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Get ready for blazing fast wireless charging with the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W.

It delivers 10 watts for extremely fast charging, and is optimized for use with iPhone models 8 and later including iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, as well as models by Samsung, LG, Sony, and other Qi-enabled devices. The charging stand is simple to use, and a pair of LED lights help you to keep things straight. An LED light alerts you if foreign objects, like keys or coins, are stuck to the magnetized surface, as objects between your phone and the charger could adversely affect charging or damage your phone.

Foreign object detection (FOD) helps to prevent the charger from emitting unnecessary power and heat that could damage your smartphone and other heat-sensitive items. A second soft LED light indicates when your phone is correctly aligned on the pad and charging. The light is designed so that it does not disrupt the ambiance- or your ability to sleep near the charging device.

A white light lets you know when your device is charging properly. The BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W is engineered to work with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm, so you don’t have to remove it before charging. You can choose from four different color finishes to find the perfect complement for your decor.

