Technology

Power Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand

Get ready for blazing fast wireless charging with the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Power Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
Image credit: Belkin
Belkin BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand
Guest Writer
Columnist
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Get ready for blazing fast wireless charging with the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W. It delivers 10 watts for extremely fast charging, and is optimized for use with iPhone models 8 and later including iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, as well as models by Samsung, LG, Sony, and other Qi-enabled devices. The charging stand is simple to use, and a pair of LED lights help you to keep things straight. An LED light alerts you if foreign objects, like keys or coins, are stuck to the magnetized surface, as objects between your phone and the charger could adversely affect charging or damage your phone.

Foreign object detection (FOD) helps to prevent the charger from emitting unnecessary power and heat that could damage your smartphone and other heat-sensitive items. A second soft LED light indicates when your phone is correctly aligned on the pad and charging. The light is designed so that it does not disrupt the ambiance- or your ability to sleep near the charging device.

A white light lets you know when your device is charging properly. The BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W is engineered to work with lightweight plastic cases up to 3mm, so you don’t have to remove it before charging. You can choose from four different color finishes to find the perfect complement for your decor.

Related: All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers

 

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Better Manage Your Time

Technology

Capture This: GoPro HERO7 Black

Technology

6 Reasons Why You Should Prototype Your Idea Before Developing It