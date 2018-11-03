Bad Bosses

What Can You Do About Bad Bosses?

A bad boss can make an otherwise rewarding job miserable, and harm the company as well. Here's what to do in this situation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Can You Do About Bad Bosses?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Writer, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
3 min read

 

A bad boss is one of the most common complaints the global workforce has. You might have a conveniently located office, good pay, flexible hours and excellent colleagues but a bad boss can make you consider giving it all up to look for new opportunities. In fact, a recent Gallup poll of more 1 million employed U.S. workers found a bad boss or manager to be the number one reason people quit their jobs. The researchers found that 75 per cent of workers who voluntarily left their jobs did so because of their bosses and not the position itself.

This was backed up by a Danish study of 4,500 public service workers from 2013 found that people don't leave jobs, they leave managers. Matias Brødsgaard Grynderup, one of the researchers behind the study said, "We may have a tendency to associate depression and stress with work pressure and workload; however, our study shows that the workload actually has no effect on workplace depression." This study seems to suggest that most employees quit jobs because of their bosses and not because of the workload or working conditions.

While this seems to be the most common reaction, there might be an alternative at hand. Instead of letting go of your otherwise desirable job, science recommends figuring out how to manage a bad boss better.

What Makes A Bad Boss?

Recent research published in Frontiers in Psychology as a special article collection on the dark side of leadership in October 2018 claims to help organisations identify potentially problematic leaders to reduce their negative effects. The first thing that the researchers found might surprise you—it appears employees aren’t completely blameless either.

"Surprisingly, not only leaders' but also followers' dark-sides have emerged as hindering factors for organizational functioning. We are moving away from the somewhat unidimensional view that leaders are omnipotent and solely to blame for negative outcomes in organizations," said Professor Susanne Braun of Durham University, UK in a press release, who co-edited the research collection together with Professor Ronit Kark, based at Bar-Ilan University, Israel, and Professor Barbara Wisse, based at the University of Groningen, Netherlands, and Durham University.

Their research employed a range of techniques to find out how the traits of leaders and followers interact with each other. They found that different characteristics combine to produce different results, coming up with 'Three Nightmare Traits' at the core of dark leadership. According to them dishonesty, disagreeableness and carelessness are the three main negative qualities that bad bosses exhibit, which can combine to result in serious negative consequences for employees including absenteeism, turnover, stress and poor performance.

What Can You Do About It?

"A good start could be a positive organisational culture that buffers against negative leadership. Perceived accountability, organizational transparency, and values such as trust, respect and support can offset some of the negative effects a few individuals may have on the overall organization," explained Kark.

Another option would be identifying individuals with dark-side traits before hiring them. Diligence is required in early hiring and selection stages, when candidates with dark-side traits may seek to take control of the process," she added. "Structured interviews, work samples, and focus on actions and feelings can help to spot inconsistencies. Checking the facts through information from previous employers is a must."

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bad Bosses

Is Your Boss Controlling You Subtly Without Your Realizing It?

Bad Bosses

How to Partner Successfully With a Younger Boss

Bad Bosses

7 Ways to Outshine a Tyrannical Boss