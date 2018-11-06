StartAD's Beyond The Pitch Is Looking For Projects Solving Environmental Issues

Are you a startup with ideas to solve environmental and climate issues? Then this opportunity is for you.

Are you a startup with ideas to solve environmental and climate issues? Then this opportunity is for you. StartAD, the accelerator and entrepreneurship hub based at NYU Abu Dhabi and powered by Tamkeen, is welcoming applications for the second edition of Beyond The Pitch, a startup competition which aims to utilize the entrepreneurial talent of UAE youth. Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the competition is themed under sustainability to focus on generating solutions for challenges in relation to “climate action, the circular economy, green cities, and sustainable food and agriculture.”

Open to UAE residents between the ages of 18 and 25, the topics were chosen to generate local ideas which will have a significant impact on the environment and economy. With 15 projects said to be shortlisted, individuals or teams with an existing project are encouraged to apply, as well as projects that have been part of previous hackathons, competitions or other programs. Teams must be able to demonstrate potential for global impact.

The 15 teams will undergo two preliminary bootcamps on February 8-9 and February 15-16, 2019, where they will receive guidance on ideation, getting to product market fit, customer development. There would also be more workshops throughout March to April focused on developing and validating a business model, presenting skills and more. Plus, teams would also receive support from business leaders, with GGGI and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment offering support in matching teams with green business experts to help gain insights to building a sustainable business.

Robyn Brazzil, Director of startAD commented on how UAE's youth should leverage the program's potential: "This program is a great opportunity for local youth to take innovative and impactful ideas and turn them into viable business models in a short period of time. Beyond the Pitch is true to its name. We sought to fill the gap created by pitch competitions and hackathons, by providing much needed follow on support and guidance.”

While Mohammed Angawi, Acting UAE Country Representative of GGGI noted the vital role of youth. "Young entrepreneurs have a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement. GGGI is proud to team up with New York University Abu Dhabi’s startAD to work with young entrepreneurs in the UAE on innovative green business solutions that will address local and global sustainability and climate challenges. We hope that this year’s Beyond the Pitch program will stimulate further interest in green entrepreneurship and maintain the UAE’s position as an innovation and green growth leader.”

Applications can be submitted online until January 15, 2019. For more information, head to the website, or join the information session at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre in Dubai on November 25 from 6-8pm.

