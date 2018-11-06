News and Trends

StartAD's Beyond The Pitch Is Looking For Projects Solving Environmental Issues

Are you a startup with ideas to solve environmental and climate issues? Then this opportunity is for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
StartAD's Beyond The Pitch Is Looking For Projects Solving Environmental Issues
Image credit: startAD
Previous edition of Beyond the Pitch
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are you a startup with ideas to solve environmental and climate issues? Then this opportunity is for you. StartAD, the accelerator and entrepreneurship hub based at NYU Abu Dhabi and powered by Tamkeen, is welcoming applications for the second edition of Beyond The Pitch, a startup competition which aims to utilize the entrepreneurial talent of UAE youth. Organized in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), the competition is themed under sustainability to focus on generating solutions for challenges in relation to “climate action, the circular economy, green cities, and sustainable food and agriculture.”

Open to UAE residents between the ages of 18 and 25, the topics were chosen to generate local ideas which will have a significant impact on the environment and economy. With 15 projects said to be shortlisted, individuals or teams with an existing project are encouraged to apply, as well as projects that have been part of previous hackathons, competitions or other programs. Teams must be able to demonstrate potential for global impact. 

Beyond The Pitch 2017 participants
Source: startAD

The 15 teams will undergo two preliminary bootcamps on February 8-9 and February 15-16, 2019, where they will receive guidance on ideation, getting to product market fit, customer development. There would also be more workshops throughout March to April focused on developing and validating a business model, presenting skills and more. Plus, teams would also receive support from business leaders, with GGGI and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment offering support in matching teams with green business experts to help gain insights to building a sustainable business.

Robyn Brazzil, Director of startAD commented on how UAE's youth should leverage the program's potential: "This program is a great opportunity for local youth to take innovative and impactful ideas and turn them into viable business models in a short period of time. Beyond the Pitch is true to its name. We sought to fill the gap created by pitch competitions and hackathons, by providing much needed follow on support and guidance.”

While Mohammed Angawi, Acting UAE Country Representative of GGGI noted the vital role of youth. "Young entrepreneurs have a critical role to play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and commitments of the Paris Climate Agreement. GGGI is proud to team up with New York University Abu Dhabi’s startAD to work with young entrepreneurs in the UAE on innovative green business solutions that will address local and global sustainability and climate challenges. We hope that this year’s Beyond the Pitch program will stimulate further interest in green entrepreneurship and maintain the UAE’s position as an innovation and green growth leader.”

Applications can be submitted online until January 15, 2019. For more information, head to the website, or join the information session at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Centre in Dubai on November 25 from 6-8pm.

Related: StartAD's Fintech Venture Launchpad Creates A Platform For Direct Engagement With Investors

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Laying Out ArabNet's Innovation Report: A Look At Saudi Arabia's Tech Startup Scene

News and Trends

Will Smith and Shaq Invest in a Sleep-Tracking Smart Ring

News and Trends

Eight Saudi Entrepreneurs Paving The Future