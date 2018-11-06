Life Lessons

Don't Succumb Under the Pressure of Being a Good Girl, Whatsoever!

Media forges upon insecurities of an individual, i.e. it works like a pesticide – feeding upon inadequacies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Don't Succumb Under the Pressure of Being a Good Girl, Whatsoever!
Image credit: Shutterstock
Celebrity Anchor & RJ
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being a huge part of everyone’s life, the media plays a crucial role. Its essence lies in the fact of being a light-bearer, instead, the industry has hugely transformed into gaze attractor.

With an upsurge of #MeToo movement, where the majority lies with women speakers and victims, it is essential to understand that the power lies within equal human rights aka feminism and not females, in particular.  

Generations have passed and there are innumerable accounts of suppression men and women have faced in the name of patriarchy. A certain waist, shoe, figure/physique, hair, eyes, brows, moustache, etc. is required to “fit in,” according to superficial standards humans created for their counterparts.

Women, indeed have faced it more fiercely than men due to the conscious efforts of societal pressure – which in turn became a source of media to body shame women recklessly on various grounds especially their appearances.

The Questions

Why do women smile so much? Why is there a constant urge to be like someone? Why appealing is the only way a woman is desired? Why anger is not ladylike? As a matter of fact, there is not even a single day where there is no feminist subtext to a situation.

Many social media platforms have debased rawness of life by introducing multiple filters – only to make a certain picture (human or not) suitable. Let there be growth in its sensitive form, allow no judgments to overshadow individuality of a person – man or woman. Pledge for resilience and solitary.

Don’t succumb under the pressure of being a good girl, whatsoever! A lot of times, people and parents end up mentioning a need for becoming a “good-girl” as if someone isn’t good, naturally.

Any kind of change, like any healthy country or an individual, should be in a perpetual revolution, perpetual change. Which directly implies that the industry needs to be more accepting now than ever with so much veracity and alternatives, media needs to provide endless possibilities, as it is presumed to be such an accepting and forgiving platform.    

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Life Lessons

Don't Succumb Under the Pressure of Being a Good Girl, Whatsoever!

Life Lessons

Looking at Very Old Photos Has Changed My Perspective on Business and Life in General

Life Lessons

How Amy Novakovich Is Making the Financial Industry More Transparent