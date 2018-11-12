How To Deal With People When They Stop Listening at Workplace

Since communication is the essence of a long-run relationship, make sure it is a two-way process at the workplace

November 12, 2018

Isn’t it too frustrating when you realize you aren’t being heard well? You might often feel that your instructions or commands are falling to deaf ears. You want to get something done but are petrified that things won’t happen your way. Or worse still you have an excellent suggestion but you know it will not be paid any heed to!

How do you tackle such a situation? You ought to be heard for the tasks to be executed in the best interest of the company. You cannot afford to show your frustration or lose your calm. Here are a few time-tested tip-offs which will help you communicate better and make sure you get the work done while retaining your sanctity.

1. Get to the point

In today’s fast-paced world, everyone has targets and deadlines and is always in a rush. So instead of wasting time in pleasantries and mindless banter, simply talk briefly to the point. People are much likely to take you and your word seriously if they feel you aren’t meant to be taken for granted.

Rajesh Trehan, founder of Shri Ram Plywood quotes, “I do not indulge in mindless conversations and deal straight to the point with my employees. They also understand that whatever little I say is valuable enough. I tell employees also to avoid being chit-chat monkeys in the workplace.”

Offer genuine suggestions, otherwise, your word will be missed even if there is something urgent.

2. Be eccentric and vivacious

Is it your lacklustre approach to a problem or lack of energy in channelizing the employees that you are being ignored? The psychologists have proven that if you are enthusiastic in communicating, there is a remote chance that your suggestion will be missed.

Pravin Daryani, CEO of A & A Business Consulting suggests, “I am always on-the-go and make sure my team is also charged all the time. The energy level and vivacity are what attracts magnetism in one’s personality.” Pravin also emphasizes the relevance of brevity in talking and not aimless babbling.

3. Strategy reversal

Stop telling, start asking and discussing ideas. Exchange a meaningful conversation maintaining a constant eye contact and nod your head to show your presence.

Anil Aggarwal, CEO of Krishna Brickworks says, “You have to be an active listener to be able to convey your words meaningfully. Your body language speaks volumes of your attitude towards the other person. Be careful and show interest in the person you are speaking to.”

Pravin reiterates the importance of a two-way communication process in the corporate segment.

4. Understand the listener’s aptitude and IQ

You have to explain/talk by keeping in mind the listener’s aptitude and attitude. You ought to consider the language, speed and level of communication which the other person can comprehend.

Ashish Gupta, Director of New Idea Farm Equipment Company, firmly holds an opinion, “If the instruction-taker hasn’t understood your work, the fault lies in your mechanism of explaining and not with the other person. You need to explain in the words the employee is likely to understand better.”

Rajesh also emphasizes that if you explain the law of gravity to a grade 2 student, it is going to yield a futile result. Hence keep the IQ of another person in mind while communicating your ideas.

5. Is it the right time?

Always ensure that you speak at the right time. Seek permission from the listener if it is the right time to talk. There is no point explaining the concept if the other person is too preoccupied to take your words.

Ayush Jain, Founder of MyStudyDestination, says, “Build a congenial work environment and a rapport on the personal front so that your credibility is higher. Be patient and sometimes just act and ponder. Do not react at the split of the second.”

You can even opt to communicate in writing or via a visual image to substantiate your verdict because this ensures better retention.

Over to you:

Since communication is the essence of a long-run relationship, make sure it is a two-way process at the workplace. Respect the listener and pay heed to what the other person says. Be polite and customize strategies so that you are heard and taken seriously.