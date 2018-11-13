Self Improvement

How Comparing Yourself to Others Will Only Get in the Way of Your Happiness

Constantly looking for validation through comparison is a surefire trap.
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

For many people, comparing themselves to others is a big limitor to life happiness. Even Theodore Roosevelt acknowledged the disruptive nature of comparison, describing it as the "thief of joy." In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield points out the futility of comparison. Rarely, when you are comparing yourself to others do things come out completely even. Either feeling you are better than someone else, or perhaps feeling not up to par with someone else, can create instant separation. 

With the increased use of social media, it's easier and easier to fall into the comparison trap. Canfield points out the study-backed observation that social media can increase depression. 

To avoid falling victim to comparing yourself to others, Canfield has a few recommendations. Try finding validation from your internal strengths. Moreover, take a look at what you do have and excel at and be grateful for those things.

Also, if you spot yourself falling into toxic comparisons -- stop yourself as soon as you can. Press yourself to log out of socail media or pull yourself away from gossiping with friends. When you do, make sure you replace the behavior with positive ones. 

Click the video to hear more tips about pulling yourself out of comparison. 

Related: The Important Difference Between Being a Boss and Being a Leader

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business at Entrepreneur LIVE! Join us on Nov. 16 in Brooklyn, NY, to learn from legends like Danica Patrick and Maria Sharapova, pitch our editors, meet with investors, and potentially walk away with funding!
Register here

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self Improvement

7 Triggers That Can Stunt How Well Your Brain Performs

Self Improvement

The 4 Types of Business Identities and How to Determine Which You Are

Self Improvement

This Founder Shares the Best Piece of Advice He Ever Got