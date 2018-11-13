LGBTQ Leaders

The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

Parmesh Shahani is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Parmesh Shahani, a believer in the rights of the LGBTQ community in India is the head of the Godrej India Culture Lab and has been tracking LGBTQ issues in India for the past 15 years now.

Back in 2004, when he came out to his family, he called his father to say ‘The BBC says I am gay, so it must be true because it’s the BBC,” In an interview, Shahani had said his family accepted his sexuality without batting an eyelid. Shahani says it is no different to love in India as an LGBTQ person from what it is to love as a heterosexual person – love is love and is not restricted by something as basic as the gender of the person you love. He believes we need to ensure that we create a society in which all kinds of love are honoured and treated with respect and is sure that we will create this society over the next few decades.

At the Culture Lab, Shahani has been able to bring about a change. The experimental ideas space boasts of the most progressive HR policies when it comes to LGBT issues, from non-discrimination to same-sex partner benefits. As a flag-bearer of equality at the workplace, Shahani thinks the SC court repealing Section 377 has fundamentally changed the country. He believes the verdict will now lay the grounds for the creation of a more just, a more equitable and a more inclusive India. “This will not be easy and will take a long time – it requires a change of mindsets in our homes, educational institutions and our workplaces. Corporate India will have a big role to play in this and I am glad to see so many companies step forward, especially post the verdict, and indicate that they are going to create workplaces that will invite LGBTQ employees and treat them on par with other employees," Shahani said.

Shahani is the author of book titled Gay Bombay: Globalization, Love and (Be)Longing in Contemporary India, which emerged directly out of his CMS Master’s thesis. He is a Yale World Fellow, a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, a TED Fellow and an academy member for the Global Teacher Prize.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

LGBTQ Leaders

The Flag-bearer of Equality at Workplace

LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion

LGBTQ Leaders

LGBTQ Series: Indian Author Devdutt Pattanaik on How Businesses Can Benefit from Inclusion