'Fortnite' Removes NFL Outfits After Less Than a Week, Sick Scenarios Possibly to Blame

Players have portrayed Michael Vick with a dog, Aaron Hernandez with a gun and Jason Pierre-Paul with a sparkler.

It was good while it lasted.

Last week we reported that the NFL was teaming up with developer Epic Games to bring all 32 team uniforms to one of the most popular video games in the world, Fortnite. The reasoning, it seemed, was twofold: current fans would be excited about wrapping their characters in the “skins” of their favorite players, and potential fans would be exposed to a beleaguered league that needs all the new viewers it can get.

Well, just a few days later, the skins are being removed from Fortnite’s online store, Epic Games announced on Monday via Twitter.

It’s highly unlikely that the game’s NFL license ended so quickly, so there’s a good chance the developer removed them because of the sick, controversial scenarios some unscrupulous players are creating. Yahoo collected a rundown of what we’re talking about.

There's Michael Vick, dog abuser, carrying a pooch.

Aaron Hernandez, convicted murderer, with a gun.

Jason Pierre-Paul, who damaged multiple fingers in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, playing with sparkers.

And, finally, OJ Simpson ready to “murder opponents.”

This was the first time Epic had partnered on special outfits inside Fortnite -- and we’re thinking it will be the last.