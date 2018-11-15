Neutral Assessment: Keeping Bias Out of The Hiring Grid

Neutral Assessment is a term that has emerged lately but it is a technique of evaluating potential candidates without any biases

November 15, 2018 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Human Resource management has undergone a massive transformation over the recent past. Thanks to technological advancements, HR functions are now becoming more streamlined and rapidly growing whilst leveraging advanced tech tools to simplify hiring processes.

Many people face discrimination in one way or another; while someone may feel marginalized because of their colour or religion, others may be treated insensitively at the workplace because of their size or weight.

Bias occurs at every level in the workplace Even if we try our best to be impartial and fair, there are times when workplaces often face prejudice. All of these examples, however, lead us to one question –How can we dodge such a situation?? Well, we believe this can be tackled by using Neutral Assessment techniques which can be highly beneficial for your organization in the long run and can help you hire the best talent in the most impartial way possible.

Neutral Assessment is a term that has emerged lately but it is a technique of evaluating potential candidates without any biases. This technique also fills the gaps between formal investigation and inaction with a sheer purpose to untangle situations, assess risks, and identify solutions to tackle difficult situations.

To start with, here are some of the basic ways in which bias can be eliminated from the organization’s spectrum at a fundamental level:

Begin with a Human Resources (HR) Department

I believe that the most comfortable place to start with erasing bias is with recruitment. The ads displayed for hiring processes must maintain an equal tone of voice rather than be tilted predominantly towards male candidates.

Consider referrals with Caution

While references are the best way to hire candidates, bear in mind that it can have a reverse effect as well. Consider this, the referred candidates might be a replica of the existing ones, which might end up backfiring.

Overturn that resume

While resume details are a great way to gauge the potential candidates, the same can be a deterrent. Details like a university, caste, religion can lead to biased decisions made by managers during the hiring process.

Introduce Diverse Panels for Diverse Slates

If the interview is slated by one sect of people, there is an increased chance of bias. On the other hand, if there are different sets of people interviewing, everyone can contribute to the organization’s assorted growth.

Maintain a Standard Format of Interview Questions

Leaving the question framework to be set solely by a manager can lead to a random selection process, due to subjectivity. Keep the questions formatted and regulated throughout the hiring process.

After these fundamental changes have been put in place, it is imperative for HR managers to turn to Neutral Assessment to select the best candidate for their organizations. With this technique, you can completely eradicate bias in the selection processes. To eliminate unconscious bias, HR Management systems must implement hiring software; adapt video interviewing platforms and other innovations for increased workforce productivity.

With an effective HRM system, you can do wonders. Imagine if you were the core of fostering a sense of team spirit and camaraderie within the organization.

Not just that, you can also continuously monitor employee progress and differentiate between the top performing ones and others. The average performers can be trained and developed up to the level of top performers in due time.

Any organization’s strategic vision is to influence the creation & evaluation of HR policies and the reverse is also true. Neutral Assessment, if integrated into organizations, can ensure maximum workforce productivity and only benefit the organization.