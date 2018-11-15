OYO Appoints new South Asia and India CEO

Former IndiGo executive Aditya Ghosh joins the OYO group as CEO of India and South Asia. Here's all you need to know!

A few days ago this name wasn’t even familiar to you. Today, Aditya Ghosh is all over the news for being appointed as OYO’s CEO for South Asia and India. Ghosh was previously the President of IndiGo. Ghosh has vast experience and will be reporting to the group’s founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal. The Indian giant in a statement confirmed the big news. Ever since the news flashed, Twitter has been trending incessantly with #OYOpreneur leading the trend. The statement on Twitter also reiterated OYO’s mission of creating beautiful spaces.

Hail the New Beginning

Agarwal in a statement said, “As we grow our business, we feel it is essential to continue to invest in building one of the most influential leadership teams and bringing in professionals with an entrepreneurial mindset and from diverse backgrounds that can help lead the next wave of growth at Oyo Hotels.” This appointment comes in the wake of the Indian unicorn trying to expand its base further in India and China and also take other important South Asian countries in the loop.

He further adds, “With Aditya taking on this mantle for one of our home markets, India and the broader South Asia region, we are confident that he will be able to help Oyo Hotels set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry, and nurture a high performing workforce.”

Expansion! Expansion! Expansion!

OYO is a Gurgaon-based establishment founded in 2011 by Agarwal. Today, it is one of the largest company in the hospitality sector. Currently present in over 500 cities in seven countries including Indonesia, UK, China and India, OYO is one name India is definitely proud to flash. The hospitality giant is one can that can give even the international competitors a good run for its money.

Ghosh is glad to have joined and expressed the same in a statement, “I'm thrilled to join OYO's mission of creating quality living spaces, and partner with Agarwal in shaping the company's future in South Asia -- a critical growth market for the company.” His position will come in effect from December 1. He ended his stint with India’s most profitable airlines in July 1.

A Deeply Passionate Figure

In an interview with CN Traveller, Ghosh expressed his excitement at joining OYO and also talked about his aims and ambitions he seeks to fulfil in his upcoming executive days, “Given my deep interest in the consumer story and passion for delivering a consistently high-quality product at affordable prices, I am really excited at taking on this exciting opportunity to deliver high-quality accommodation at affordable prices in the best of locations across the world.”

Such changes shows that business ecosystem in India is becoming exciting and more dynamic day after day, month after month.