Eye On The Future: Top Five Digital Marketing Strategies Of 2019

November 20, 2018 5 min read

As 2019 approaches, there could be a dramatic shift in the digital marketing scene which encompasses SEO, social media, content marketing and more. In a constantly changing high-tech era, companies continue to wrestle for attention online.

With less than two months until the year closes out, it’s critical to consider the advertising landscape and rethink your marketing strategy, because what worked for you then might not work for you now. Let’s discuss five business-critical digital marketing trends, old and new, to shape the coming year.

1. Video Marketing

New opportunities to engage and reach consumers are spawning regularly and video marketing is the fastest growing of them all. The proof is in the pudding. A survey conducted by Wyzowl predicted that this year, 81% of businesses would be using video in their marketing strategies, up from 63% in 2017. According to the same study, many of them would agree it raised their ROI.

So, what’s in the forecast for 2019? Internet video traffic will account for a huge fraction of all consumer internet traffic. Ever since video made its way into inbound marketing, it hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down. Live streams, in particular, are on the upswing. The desire for live content is being fuelled by the evolution of many social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram. There is a lot of evidence pointing to the conclusion that live videos have a much higher retention rate than those which are pre-recorded.

2. Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic around town for a few years but the hype isn’t dwindling anytime soon. AI offers that which humans cannot. One of the most widely-known and implemented forms of AI right now are chatbots

With the help of these simulated human interactions, consumers can find solutions no matter where they are or what device they’re on. While you may have quietly dismissed the concept of AI when it only existed in the scene of your favorite sci-fi blockbuster, it’s here and it’s launching a goldmine of opportunity for entrepreneurs and their respective industries.

3. Voice Search

Hey Google, how does voice search affect SEO strategy? This is a question digital marketers are going to be asking as they scramble to adapt to voice integration in search engines. Digital assistants are evolving to assess the context of what people want and to understand user intent to promote action from consumers. voice search queries are longer than their text counterparts and you need to consider how this will affect search results.

The choice of words can determine whether a given query is for research purposes or an intent of purchase. While you might type “best organic food stores MA” in your search engine, you’d more likely say, “Hey Siri, where’s the best organic food store in Cambridge, Massachusetts?” in a voice search. How will your content fit the changing criteria driving search engine rankings?

Voice searches are increasing at an alarming rate. According to comScore, 50% of all searches will be conducted this way by 2020. As entrepreneurs, there’s no avoiding it when it comes to SEO, and with local search implications considered, it’s critical to stand up and catch the waves. It’s not too late for the initiation of your adaptation process.

4. Marketing Automation

At its core, marketing automation is really about optimizing work output for a greater squeeze from the fruits of your labor. There are only so many hours available to you in a day, thus a need exists to reduce repetitive tasks and put more focus on creativity. Perhaps one of the greatest benefits of automation is the ability to target potential clients across multiple channels.

There is always a sense of urgency for businesses to capture their audience and reap the benefits of their full potential. Many organizations are already leveraging some degree of marketing automation, but the aforementioned artificial intelligence is transforming their capabilities and the playing field for who can get the most out of it will start to level. Prepare to take advantage and prepare yourself for machine learning before predictive lead scoring becomes standard.



5. Authenticity

Another powerful idea making the waves is authenticity. The reason it weighs so heavily in the realm of digital marketing is that we’re dealing with real people. There are a lot of useful tactics in the practice of SEO and branding but this is one valuable component often overlooked. With the constant pressure to perform and target business goals, it’s easy to lose sight of the importance of a genuine and sincere approach. This is what sets you apart from the competition in your digital marketing campaign.



According to a consumer report conducted by Stackla, 86% of consumers indicate that authenticity highly influences their decision to support a product or brand. Have you heard the phrase, “content is king?” Loyalty sits right up there on the same throne. People are on the lookout for honesty and transparency so be prepared to keep it real and keep it consistent.

Will your business survive?

The digital transformation is about more responsive, authentic, and analytical methods as we embrace new media, platforms, and opportunities. The primary goal that remains a constant is for businesses to choose the best option for their clients as they transition through the changes in the years to come. The future of digital marketing is bright but its complexity is not to be underestimated. It’ll be easy to get lost in the funnel cloud of swirling technologies and changing dynamics, but those who keep their finger on the pulse are likely to stay ahead in the race.

