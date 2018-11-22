News and Trends

SoftBank Appoints Sumer Juneja as India Head

SoftBank appointed a former director of Norwest and a consumer business expert as the new India head
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
SoftBank Appoints Sumer Juneja as India Head
Image credit: Sumer Juneja official LinkedIn, SoftBank facebook
Feature Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, one of the world’s largest investment group recently appointed its first India Head, Sumer Juneja, former director of Norwest Venture Partners. Juneja has been chosen to head the billion-dollar firm that has made one of its biggest investments in Indian companies such as Flipkart, Paytm, Ola and Policy Bazaar.

The Tokyo based unicorn headed by billionaire Masayoshi Son has picked the Indian Venture Capitalist to head the Indian operations of the company. According to reports, talks have been on for quite some time but it was only on Wednesday that the confirmation came forth.

Decoding the Man

Sumer Juneja is a well-known name in the investment world. A graduate from London School of Economics, he has worked with top giants like Goldman Sachs in London and Hong Kong as an investment banking analyst. He is also a founding member of the Goldman Sachs’ Asian Special Situations Group in India. An expert in consumer business including technology and manufacturing, Juneja has led investment endeavours in companies like Swiggy, Quikr, National Stock Exchange, IndusInd Bank, Sadbhav Engineering, Veritas Finance, and RevX.

Views of an Investor

He is a focused man with simple yet clear logistics. Sumer Juneja was a Guest Speaker in Franchise India’s flagship show, the Indian Restaurant Congress 2018.

He spoke on what investors look for while funding in the restaurant sector. “Investors are putting in money to make a good return so market evaluation, scalability and the person you are backing are some of the common things every investor looks out for,” he said. He also added that one of the crucial aspects that investors see before funding in the sector is how scalable the model is.

Juneja pointed out that Investors today and over the years have developed awareness regarding which format can ensure better returns in the business. According to him, India is always going to be a low average order value market but has a very high volume.

A Frank Demeanour

Frank demeanour is how this newly appointed head can be described best. He added in the event that he believes he is not capable of running a business. “In my career, I have probably had only 5 people report to me.” He also added that he gives promoters a 120-day plan wherein the roles of the investors and promoters are clearly specified. His aim and focus is crystal clear-to revise business and pull them up, doesn't matter what circumstances are surrounding it.

Juneja is known for leading various successful ventures, the biggest success story being that of Swiggy. The moderator of the event also highlighted how Juneja was sitting behind the delivery boys of Swiggy in order to have a deeper understanding of the market.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

A Look at the Wedding that United the Business, Political and the Entertainment World like Never Before!

News and Trends

WeWork Opens a Startup Incubator

News and Trends

Urjit Patel Quits as the RBI Governor Amid the Ongoing Tension With the Government