Triple Threat: Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths similar to professional cameras.
Image credit: Huawei
The Huawei Mate 20 Pro breaks new ground as the first smartphone to feature Leica triple camera which includes a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths similar to professional cameras. The new camera system also utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance functionality. AI Portrait Color video mode isolates human subjects and desaturates the colors around them to dramatically highlight the person, while AI Spotlight Reel identifies clips with a shared theme and auto-generates a montage, made entirely of highlights.

The Huawei Mate 20 also has improved battery life. It has a large, high-density 4200 mAh battery, and supports 40W Huawei SuperCharge, which gives the device 70% charge in 30 just minutes. If you’re concerned about security, have no fear. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro supports 3D Face Unlock, which quickly and securely authenticates your facial features using the 3D Depth Sensing Camera System. In addition to facial recognition, the device has an in-screen fingerprint sensor that can pinpoint the location of your finger on the screen.

The Huawei Mate 20 Series comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P. It features AI self-learning algorithms that enables gesture navigation support, object identification, and food calorie counting, by simply pointing the camera towards objects. With IP68 water resistance and the ability to project presentations, the Huawei Mate 20 is an ideal companion wherever you go.

