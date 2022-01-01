Ksana Liapkova

Ksana Liapkova

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Head of Admitad ConvertSocial

Ksana has been a speaker at world-class conferences on affiliate marketing and is in contact with more than 35,000 clients of Admitad ConvertSocial, involved in the blogging industry, which allows her to always be aware of the latest trends in the world of influencers.

https://convertsocial.admitad.com/en/

Follow Ksana Liapkova on Social

Latest

Growing a Business

3 Simple Steps to Help Startups Maximize Their Leads

Early-stage startups often work with limited resources and a small team of employees. This means that it's vital for every person to be able to capitalize on sales leads with the least amount of effort possible.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like