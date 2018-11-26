Is College Degree Relevant to Entrepreneurs?

There may be people who have degrees irrelevant to their business or a few others who are college dropouts, yet the need for a formal degree cannot be undermined

November 26, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When you look at the profiles of ace entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates, you might wonder that if college dropouts can perform exceedingly well in business, what is the use of wasting time and money in acquiring a college degree. It is true that the time invested in getting a graduation degree varies from three to four years, which if put to work-mode can reap benefits sooner. Also, by escaping the college degree pattern, you are likely to save yourself of the college fee debts too. Then why opt for a degree if that is the case?

Well, if that would be the case, there would be no colleges altogether. To succeed in the business and take your company to the next level, acquiring a formal college degree is mandatory. There may be likes of those who haven’t worked in acquiring a degree and have done well. However, in times of global competition, a degree or formal education will definitely help you upgrade your skills and hone your talents.

Here are a few benefits which will convince you to finish your college degree as soon as possible before heading towards the corporate world:

Flexibility in gaining the degree

To be a prosperous businessman or an ace entrepreneur, you have to consider the route of formal education. “If you are hard-pressed with time, there are options like online courses which are flexible in terms of part payment and the timings as well,” suggests Shailesh Jain, Co-Founder of MyStudyDestination. He suggests that some of these courses are available without much charge and can enable you to gain an edge over others without investing too much financially.

Hone the talent

Passion and talent alone cannot suffice if you want to raise your empire to global levels. Gaining education widens your horizon and nurtures your inherent skills.

Sachin Jain, Director at Girnar Global Study Abroad Consultants suggests, “A formal qualification helps you to gain an edge over others. Your passion will find the right direction and your skills will eventually be polished. You will understand the pros and cons of each action better if you have studied various aspects of your interest.” Shailesh endorses this belief that education will give direction to your radar less boat and let you think in a broader perspective.

Makes you look smarter

Your resume or the qualifications attached to your designation speaks volume about you. You do not want to be presented as a buffoon who has no knowledge of his areas of functioning. You need to endorse your expertise with your degrees and qualifications.

Lavish Mahajan, CEO of IGen Solutions says, “The degree attached with your name proves your competency. No matter how well-experienced you are the employer or the prospective client will consider you incompetent and imbecile if your experience isn’t backed up with the degrees in your resume.”

His view resonates with that of Sachin who suggests that to look smarter and build a favourable impression you need to have the required education along with your expertise.

Ease in hiring

You do not want an MBA taking you for a ride just because you opted halfway out of college. In order to recruit a well-educated and a competent employee, you need to present your credentials well. This necessitates the need to be well qualified.

Anuj Gupta, Managing Director of NIFCO International admits, “Till the time I finished my MBA degree, I could sense that employees are taking me for a ride. Apart from this to hire interns and test their efficiency was a far-off call. It was with the formal degree in hand that I was actually considered a boss.”

The Crux-

The need to augment skills and prove your competence with the help of your degrees is mandatory to make a mark in this competitive era. There may be people who have degrees irrelevant to their business or a few others who are college dropouts, yet the need for a formal degree cannot be undermined. You want your education coupled with your diligence to outshine other competitors. You need to have a broader outlook and only education comes handy for this.