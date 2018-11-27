Family Offices

#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth India

FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
#Four Keys Trends Driving the Family Office's Growth India
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

From NRIs coming back to India to next-generation entrepreneurs exiting from their existing business and focusing on the importance of wealth creating, family offices (FOs) are gaining popularity in India.

Even though India is at a nascent stage when it comes to this business model, the entire ecosystem is keen to see how the family offices are going to change wealth creation scenes in India.

In conversation with Entrepreneur India, FOs share the key trend driving this segment towards the upwards growth:

Ancillaries Investment

FOs have now started to look beyond traditional investment avenues. They are keen to look into ancillaries investment or assets that contribute to their actual business which also includes startups.

Apurva Damani, Managing Director - Artha India Ventures shares, “FOs are looking for investments that can be ancillaries or contribute to their main business as long as the investment is not directly competing with the family office's main business. They are also looking to diversify and are open to investing in PE and VC funds, which are new ways of generating wealth beyond the public markets.”

Social Investment

Earlier FOs were keen to donate money to NGOs and other social institutions under charity. However, this outlook is now changing as investment managers are now interested in social impact companies.  

Rajmohan Krishnan, Managing Director and Principal Founder, Entrust Family Office Investment Advisors says, "Social impact companies are profit-making organizations primarily set to create a huge impact amongst various societies and causes."

“The profits made are redeployed in Section 8 companies or social impact companies. While on the other side, they will distribute meagre profits to the investors, as the investment is not with a profit motive, but to achieve sustenance,” he noted.

Wealth Management for Next Generation

Apart from traditional services such as taxation, asset management, investments, FOs have now started serving multi-generation members.

Angela De Giacomo from Bissell Family Office shares, "FOs are working on increasing, preserving wealth and transferring it to the next generation as it is easier to get all these services from one trusted team. This team also looks after other needs of the family like tax planning, wealth creation, succession planning, etc."

Alternative Investments

Apart from the ancillaries and social investments, FOs are also looking at alternative investment arena which according to Krishnan includes distressed assets, arbitrage opportunities, hedge funds, long-short funds.

“Families are also looking at owning islands in exotic locations and also residences in high street locations in some of the best cities in the world, primarily to spend their leisure time with family and friends. Art is again an interesting area where families are keen to invest. This is more of a passion than an investment,” he added.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Family Offices

This Family Was Amongst the First to Bring Family Offices in India

Family Offices

This Banker Left Her High Profile Job to Set up Family Office in India

Family Offices

Timing the Leap into Family Office