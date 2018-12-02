Growth Strategies

How Businesses Can Integrate Content Publishing Into Their Marketing Strategy

Content has become one of the most important ways for businesses to connect with their customers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Businesses Can Integrate Content Publishing Into Their Marketing Strategy
Image credit: g-stockstudio | Shutterstock
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Producing attractive content requires bringing out the human side of your business. By providing helpful information and innovative ideas, your customers will learn to trust your content and, therefore, your business.

Following the revolution of technology, content has become one of the most important ways for businesses to connect with their customers.

Here are some lessons on how to create engaging online content.

Customer Relation

Produce online content that makes your company an information source and deepens your customer relations. Social media has become a daily part of our life with consumers becoming increasingly enamoured of it, affecting their purchasing decisions. So if you want your business to attract the online customers, your content needs to be appealing.

The most appealing and engaging content uses true stories about real people in normal life situations. The content is an extension of your brand. It creates the image customers have of your company; it builds credibility and helps your customers to trust you.

Unique Identity

Before you go on a posting spree, find your brand’s voice, and then identify your audience and their needs. By creating an individual company identity, your business can speak to customers as if they were a single, real person.

Design your content in a friendly, conversational tone, using simple language to which your customers can easily relate. Try to incorporate humour and entertainment in your posts as it appeals to everyone.

Content Strategy

Firstly, connect with your customers by gathering and sharing information through a variety of social media. It’s easiest to start small by publishing and sharing easily made content, while simultaneously eliciting responses from your audience. Produce some compelling content that engages your audience. You can ask your followers their opinion on a topic related to your business or about how your product affects their lives. Use their responses to create a post.

In addition, share your content every chance you get and make it easy for others to share it. Because sharing content not only promotes your business but also keeps your audience engaged and interested.

Content For Businesses

If you’re company specializes in business-to-business (B2B) commerce, build unique content for your business customers to suit their special needs. Business customers tend to be guided by committees that conduct ample product research. As a result, the time it takes to seal a deal. Therefore, it’s key to build a relationship that keeps your customers engaged during this long decision period.

The B2B content strategy is different; it should also set specific goals to guide customers through the buying process. To accomplish this, all the content you produce should be individually linked to both a short-term goal and your company’s long-term business strategy.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Sneha Santra.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Tactics That are Essential for PR to Make the Business Shine Brighter